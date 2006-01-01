Head coach Eric Chelle sacked by Mali following draw with Madagascar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Head coach Eric Chelle sacked by Mali following draw with Madagascar

Head coach Eric Chelle sacked by Mali following draw with Madagascar

Chelle took over two years ago
Chelle took over two years agoReuters
Mali have fired head coach Eric Chelle (46), the West African nation's soccer federation said on Thursday.

In a statement, reported on national television, it gave no reason for the decision but the sacking comes days after Mali were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Madagascar in a Group I World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg.

"The executive committee of the Malian Football Federation, meeting in extraordinary session today unanimously decided, with the agreement of the supervisory authority, to end the collaboration between the coach of the National Team Senior, Mr. Eric Sekou Chelle and the federation," the statement said.

Chelle, born in the Ivory Coach to a French father and a Malian mother, was brought up in France. He played at club level mostly in France and for Mali at the international level where he made five appearances between 2004 and 2006.

He was appointed as Mali's head coach in May 2022 and led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Before managing Mali, Chelle's previous coaching experience was at Martigues and Boulogne in the French lower divisions.

Mentions
FootballMaliAfrican football
Related Articles
‘That night in Bamako’: Ghana's fightback can fuel a new Black Stars dawn
Olunga challenges Kenyan government to provide venues for next Harambee Stars matches
EXCLUSIVE: Godfrey Oboabona optimistic about Nigeria's World Cup qualification chances
Show more
Football
Borussia Dortmund confirm that Mats Hummels will leave the club on a free transfer
Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona
Lewandowski will 'probably' be fit for Poland's second Euro 2024 game after missing opener
Germans have a soft spot for England after my Bayern move, says Kane
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton full-back Lamptey on De Zerbi's impact & the club's new signing
EURO 2024 Preview: Sesko and Cerin give Slovenia a chance of long-awaited success
Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Updated
'Fear no one': Scotland unafraid of Germany in Euro 2024 opener, says Clarke
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings