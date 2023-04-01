NHL roundup: Alexandar Georgiev leads Colorado to victory over the Knights

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates a goal scored in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Logan O'Connor also scored and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won six of their last eight games. The shutout was the 15th of Georgiev's seven-year career.

Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon had one assist to tie Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak in franchise history.

Jiri Patera turned away 32 shots for Vegas, who have lost seven of their last nine games. The reigning Stanley Cup champions continue to struggle with injuries that have decimated their lineup. Vegas goaltender Adin Hill is still out but could return this week, while William Karlsson and William Carrier remain out.

Nils Lundkvist had a goal and an assist, and hosts Dallas spoiled the NHL debut of Minnesota goalie Jesper Wallstedt.

Joe Pavelski, Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin and Sam Steel also scored, Esa Lindell had three assists and Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves for the Stars, who outscored the Wild 19-5 in their three-game season sweep.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, who lost for the sixth time in the past seven games (1-6-0). Wallstedt, the 20th overall pick by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft, made 27 saves.

Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost each scored one goal in regulation, Samuel Ersson stopped the decisive shot in the shootout and hosts Philadelphia defeated Montreal.

Sean Couturier scored the lone goal for the Flyers in the shootout. Jamie Drysdale, acquired from the Ducks on Monday in a trade that sent Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim, recorded his first assist with Philadelphia.

Ersson made 17 saves in regulation and overtime. David Savard and Sean Monahan scored one goal apiece for the Canadiens, who got 37 saves from Cayden Primeau.