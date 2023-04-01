NHL roundup: Boston Bruins blow late lead, drop Maple Leafs in overtime

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime and the visiting Boston Bruins recovered from giving up a late tying goal to defeat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Marchand scored his eighth goal of the season on a rebound after a breakaway by David Pastrnak. Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game at 19:54 of the third period to force overtime, with assists from Mitchell Marner and John Tavares after goalie Joseph Woll was removed for an extra attacker.

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. Kevin Shattenkirk and Trent Frederic also scored for the Bruins, who have won two straight after losing three in a row. Linus Ullmark stopped 37 shots for the Bruins.

Max Domi also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won two straight. Woll made 33 saves for Toronto.

Dallas' top three lines scored goals inside the first eight minutes in a rout over visiting Tampa Bay.

Jason Robertson scored twice, and Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists. Mason Marchment, Jamie Benn and Thomas Harley totaled a goal and an assist apiece. Tyler Seguin and Sam Steel also scored, while Jani Hakanpaa and Roope Hintz each posted two helpers.

Victor Hedman recorded a power-play goal for Tampa Bay. Netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 25 shots and lost for the third time in four outings since his return from back surgery. Jonas Johansson allowed two goals on nine shots in the final period.

Jake Walman scored 54 seconds into overtime and Alex DeBrincat recorded his 200th career goal as the visiting Red Wings overcame blowing a two-goal, third-period lead to beat the Canadiens.

Daniel Sprong had a goal with an assist, while Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer also scored for Detroit, which has totaled 25 goals while winning five of six. However, the Red Wings blew a 4-2 third-period edge, only to have Walman's slapper save them in the extra session.

Montreal, which trailed 3-0 in the first period, got within a goal when Nick Suzuki scored the club's first power-play goal since Nov. 12 at 4:12 into the final period. The Canadiens tied it at 4-4 with 3:59 remaining in regulation when Gustav Lindstrom's wrister amid some net-front traffic got by Detroit's Ville Husso (26 saves).

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist in regulation and the only marker in the shootout, and host Anaheim beat Colorado.

Alex Killorn also had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique scored and Josh Gibson made 34 saves and three more in the shootout for Anaheim, which ended an eight-game losing streak.

Bowen Byram had two goals, Devon Toews also scored and Ivan Prosvetov turned away 34 shots for the Avalanche.

Sean Couturier was the only player to score in the shootout, lifting the Flyers over the Penguins.

Couturier, the third shooter, flipped the puck past goaltender Tristan Jarry's blocker.

Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Kris Letang finished with one and Bryan Rust added two assists for the Penguins, who have lost four of six (2-2-2).

Morgan Barron scored the tie-breaking goal in the second period to lead host Winnipeg past Chicago to end a three-game losing streak.

Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 7-5-1 on home ice. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for his 11th win of the season and career win No. 249.

Connor Bedard scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who have dropped back-to-back games. Arvid Soderblom stopped 25 shots. Chicago dropped to 4-9-0 on the road.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists to help visiting New York rally past Nashville.

Adam Fox had three assists for the Rangers, who have won five of their last six games. Igor Shesterkin made 38 saves.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who have lost two in a row after winning six straight. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

