NHL roundup: Colorado Avalanche stun Calgary Flames with third-period rally

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Colorado Avalanche stun Calgary Flames with third-period rally
NHL roundup: Colorado Avalanche stun Calgary Flames with third-period rally
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar celebrates his goal with right wing Mikko Rantanen in the second period against the Calgary Flames
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar celebrates his goal with right wing Mikko Rantanen in the second period against the Calgary Flames
Reuters
Mikko Rantanen registered a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who scored three times in 4:10 during the third period to rally past the Calgary Flames 6-5 on Monday in Denver.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist. Tomas Tatar and Ben Meyers also scored, and backup goalie Ivan Prosvetov turned away all 11 shots he faced in relief of Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped 17 of 22 shots.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist apiece, Andrew Mangiapane, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich also scored and Dan Vladar made 31 saves for Calgary.

Colorado trailed 5-3 entering the third period but stormed back. Colton made it 5-4 at 11:20, his eighth goal of the season, and Rantanen's 13th of the campaign tied it at 13:31.

MacKinnon capped the rally with a breakaway goal at 15:30, his 12th goal of the season.

Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Bo Horvat scored 46 seconds into overtime for New York, which beat Toronto in Elmont, N.Y.

Horvat's game-winner came just after John Tavares, who played his first nine seasons with the Islanders, collected his 1,000th career point by assisting on Morgan Rielly's goal with 6.4 seconds left in regulation.

Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored in the first and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second for the Islanders, who got 37 saves from Ilya Sorokin. Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs. Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov recorded 25 saves.

Sabres 5, Coyotes 2

Eric Robinson and Kyle Okposo each had a goal and two assists as Buffalo beat visiting Arizona to improve to 2-0-1 over its past three games.

Sabers goalie Devon Levi stopped 21 of 23 shots. Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Connor Clifton had two assists. Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka scored Buffalo's other goals.

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored for the Coyotes, who are on a three-game losing streak. Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

Stars 6, Red Wings 3

Miro Heiskanen had two goals and an assist for Dallas in a win against visiting Detroit.

Jason Robertson and Esa Lindell each had a goal and an assist, Roope Hintz and Sam Steel each had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars, who had lost three of four games.

Daniel Sprong, Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno scored, Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and James Reimer made 29 saves for the Red Wings, who were without four forwards because of injuries and a suspension to David Perron.

Mentions
HockeyNHLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL Weekly: Three bags full of caps as Smid believes in Carolina
NHL roundup: Islanders hand Kings their first away loss of the season
NHL roundup: Oilers edge Wild to claim their sixth straight win
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Ex-Los Angeles King Jonathan Quick backstops New York Rangers
NHL roundup: Mikael Granlund's overtime goal gives Sharks wild win
NHL roundup: Zach Hyman posts hat trick in Oilers' win over Hurricanes
NHL roundup: Los Angeles Kings tie NHL record with 10th straight road win
NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov continues hot streak in Lightning's win
International Ice Hockey Federation makes neck guards mandatory after Adam Johnson's death
Most Read
Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Turkish leagues halted after club president punches referee in face
Premier League Team of the Week: Bernardo Silva and Richarlison earn places

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings