NHL roundup: Down by three goals, Colorado Avalanche score six to top Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen and Andrew Cogliano scored 11 seconds apart in the third period, four teammates also scored, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche rallied from three goals down to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Saturday night.

Valeri Nichushkin and Ross Colton had a goal and an assist each, Ryan Johansen and Miles Wood also scored and Cale Makar had three assists for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev turned away 25 shots.

Tyler Seguin scored twice and Joe Pavelski had a goal as Dallas built a 3-0 lead, only to see Colorado six unanswered goals. Mason Marchment added two assists and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for Dallas.

It was tied late into the third period when Colorado struck twice. Nichushkin sent a blind pass to Rantanen, who roofed a backhander to make it 4-3 at 14:32. It was his 11th of the season. Moments later, Cogliano tapped in a puck that was sitting in the crease to make it a two-goal lead at 14:43. It was his second of the season.

Josh Norris scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift Ottawa over Minnesota in the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Erik Brannstrom scored and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Senators. Ottawa has won three straight and four of its past five.

Marco Rossi scored for the Wild, who have lost four in a row. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

Cole Smith scored two goals to help Nashville end a four-game losing streak with a win against visiting Chicago.

Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for the Predators, who had blown three two-goal leads in their past two games.

Philipp Kurashev and Tyler Johnson scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost four of five to fall into last place in the Central Division.

Jimmy Vesey scored twice, collecting the go-ahead goal late in the third period as New York beat New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

The Devils peppered Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin with four shots in 54 seconds before Vesey picked up a rebound and sent a no-look backhand past goalie Vitek Vanecek for a 4-3 lead with 2:49 left. Artemi Panarin scored twice and Blake Wheeler added an empty-netter with 1:33 left for the Rangers, who have won four straight.

Jack Hughes, who returned Saturday after being sidelined five games with an upper-body injury, scored the first goal for the Devils, who beat the Rangers last spring in a first-round playoff series. Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula also scored as New Jersey fell for the fifth time in seven games.

Sean Couturier scored one minute into overtime as Philadelphia extended its season-best winning streak to four games at the expense of visiting Vegas.

Couturier stole the puck along the right boards and fired a wrist shot from the high slot that bounced through the pads of Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson. Couturier and Owen Tippett each had a goal and an assist, Tyson Foerster and Sean Walker also scored, and Travis Sanheim notched two assists for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 28 saves for Philadelphia

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and had an assist, Shea Theodore had two assists and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, which lost for the fourth time in its last six games. Thompson made 34 saves in losing his third straight start.

Luke Glendening scored the game-winner in the middle of the third period as Tampa Bay rallied past visiting Edmonton.

After Steven Stamkos tied it 4-4 at 9:28, Glendening charged the net on a break 39 seconds later and tipped in his first goal on a pass from Cole Koepke, who notched his first career assist.

The Oilers' Derek Ryan scored his first two goals this season, and James Hamblin and Evan Bouchard (200th NHL game) hit the net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists.

