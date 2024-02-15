NHL roundup: Florida Panthers keep rolling after victory over Pittsburgh Penguins

Matthew Tkachuk (26) had a goal and two assists on Wednesday to help lift the visiting Florida Panthers to their third win in a row, 5-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anton Lundell added two goals, Jonah Gadjovich and Aaron Ekblad also scored, and Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers, who have won seven of eight. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Bryan Rust and John Ludvig (first NHL goal) scored for the Penguins, who have lost three straight.

Jake Guentzel left in the third with an upper-body injury. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 18 saves.

Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves as he picked up his third shutout of the season, leading host Winnipeg past San Jose.

Morgan Barron was the lone goal scorer with his ninth of the season, assisted by Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg.

Winnipeg has won two straight following a five-game winless streak (0-4-1). San Jose goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen shined in the loss, making 38 saves as the Sharks returned to action following the All-Star break with 13 days between games.

Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek both collected a goal and an assist to lead Minnesota past struggling Arizona in Tempe, Ariz.

Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who are riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their last nine. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves for his 554th victory, a performance topped by a breakaway stop on Nick Bjugstad while it was a scoreless game.

Logan Cooley replied for the Coyotes, who are on a seven-game skid and have managed only four victories in 17 games (4-11-2) since the calendar flipped to 2024.