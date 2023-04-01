NHL roundup: Goaltender Tristan Jarry scores, Penguins top Lightning

Goaltender Tristan Jarry had 39 saves and made Pittsburgh history by scoring a goal as the Penguins won at Tampa Bay for the fourth straight time, beating the Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night.

Sixteen minutes after Jeff Carter scored the tiebreaking goal -- his first this season -- on a give-and-go with Matt Nieto at 2:49 in the third period, Jarry lifted the puck with his goalie stick and lofted a long shot toward the Lightning's empty net. The puck went in at 18:52 for the first tally by a netminder in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby and Drew O'Connor closed out Pittsburgh's two-game road trip (1-0-1) with goals, as the Metropolitan Division club scored four unanswered in winning for the fifth straight time overall against Tampa Bay. The Penguins finished November with an 8-4-1 mark.

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored goals for the Lightning. Top-line right winger Nikita Kucherov notched two assists to bring his NHL-leading points total to 39. Backstop Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves in his first home game of the season.

Tom Wilson celebrated his 700th NHL game with his first career hat trick to lead visiting Washington over Anaheim.

It was the 12th multi-goal game of Wilson's career and his first since March 1, 2023, also at Anaheim. Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd each added a goal for Washington, which won its second straight game and prevailed for the seventh time in nine games. Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson logged two assists apiece for the Capitals, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Brett Leason and Tristan Luneau each had a goal and an assist while Brock McGinn and Frank Vatrano also scored for Anaheim, which lost its eighth consecutive game. John Gibson finished with 21 saves in his 447th career game in goal for the Ducks, tying Jean-Sebastien Giguere's team record.

Connor Dewar recorded his first career hat trick and four-point performance to fuel visiting Minnesota to a victory over Nashville.

Dewar tapped home a loose puck to open the scoring at 6:08 of the first period. He scored with a sharp wrist shot to give Minnesota a 5-0 lead at 11:12 of the second and converted from the doorstep to cap the hat trick at 9:47 of the third.

Jake Middleton and Kirill Kaprizov scored 31 seconds apart to highlight Minnesota's three-goal first period. Pat Maroon also tallied, Kaprizov added an assist and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves to help the Wild win their second straight game since John Hynes replaced Dean Evason as the team's coach. Nashville's Juuso Parssinen deflected Ryan McDonagh's shot to spoil Gustavsson's shutout bid at 2:37 of the third.

Mitchell Marner scored three goals in regulation and added the decisive goal in a shootout and Toronto defeated visiting Seattle.

It was the second career hat trick for Marner. Auston Matthews added two assists and also scored in the shootout for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Joseph Woll made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs in the second game of a three-game homestand.

Jared McCann scored two goals and Eeli Tolvanen scored once for the Kraken, who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the Kraken in the second game of their four-game road trip.

Nazem Kadri's overtime goal gave host Calgary a comeback victory over Dallas.

Defensemen Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for the Flames, and goalie Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves, including a crucial pair on Matt Duchene with his team down by one goal halfway through the third. Markstrom also collected an assist on the winner. Jonathan Huberdeau posted two assists.

Mason Marchment scored twice, one on a penalty shot, and Thomas Harley added a single for the Stars, who have an 8-1-2 road mark. Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots and forward Joe Pavelski collected one assist to boost his points streak to eight games, in which he has netted five goals and nine points.

Luke Hughes scored 28 seconds into overtime to lift New Jersey past host Philadelphia.

Jack Hughes had one goal and two assists and Tyler Toffoli contributed one goal and one assist. Alexander Holtz also chipped in with one goal for the Devils, who won their third in a row. Nico Hischier was credited with two assists. Devils goaltender Akira Schmid made 44 saves.

Morgan Frost, Sean Walker and Tyson Foerster each scored one goal for the Flyers, who have lost four of their last five games. Travis Konecny had two assists. Carter Hart stopped 31 shots.

Nick Bjugstad scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Arizona to a win against Colorado in Tempe, Ariz.

Bjugstad knocked in his own rebound shortly after a Coyotes power play expired. Connor Ingram made 28 saves for Arizona, which has its first three-game winning streak of the season. The Coyotes' Michael Carcone scored his third goal in his past two games, and Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz added a goal apiece.

Cole Makar recorded a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who had won four straight. Miles Wood and Nathan MacKinnon also scored, Mikko Rantanen had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

