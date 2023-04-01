NHL roundup: League-leading Vegas Golden Knights ground Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Marchessault is named First Star of the Game after scoring three goals against the Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Marchessault scored a hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak to 11 games with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

It was the fourth hat trick of Marchessault's career and first since December 2019. William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist and Alex Pietrangelo added two assists for Vegas, which improved to a league-best 10-0-1.

Logan Thompson made 29 saves for the Golden Knights to improve to 5-0-0 on the season. He also had an assist, the first point of his NHL career.

Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, which had a five-game point streak (3-0-2) snapped. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 21 saves.

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored on back-to-back shootout attempts as Boston held off visiting Toronto.

Pavel Zacha and DeBrusk scored in regulation for Boston, which has gained points in every game this season with its 9-0-1 record. Jeremy Swayman improved to 5-0-0, making 33 saves before stopping William Nylander and Auston Matthews in the shootout. Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei recorded his first career point. The 25-year-old out of Ohio State was making his NHL debut, becoming the first Louisiana-born player to skate in an NHL game.

Matthews scored and added an assist for Toronto, combining with Mitch Marner to erase the hosts' 2-0 lead with two goals in a span of 1:03 in the second period. Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are 0-2-1 in their last three games.

Quinn Hughes collected a goal and four assists and Brock Boeser scored twice and added an assist as Vancouver handed San Jose its most lopsided home loss in team history.

J.T. Miller scored once and added two assists, while Anthony Beauvillier tallied twice and Sam Lafferty and Andrei Kuzmenko collected one goal and one assist. Ilya Mikheyev and Pius Suter each netted a goal. Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks, who have won five of their last six games.

Elias Pettersson collected three assists, and Hughes tied the franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a game, set by Jeff Brown on February 20, 1995.

Rookie Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:39 remaining in the third period and host New York extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over Carolina.

The Rangers improved to 8-2-0 through their first 10 games, marking the second time in team history they won at least eight of their first 10 games.

Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the first period to tie Andy Bathgate for fourth place on New York's all-time list with 272 goals. Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves for a second consecutive shutout and Brock Nelson collected a goal and an assist to lift visiting New York to a victory over Washington.

Varlamov turned aside 10 shots in the third period to preserve his 40th career shutout and second of the season. The 35-year-old Russian, who made 34 saves in a 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, was selected by the Capitals in the first round of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock scored 22 seconds into the game and Simon Holmstrom also tallied for the Islanders, who improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Darcy Kuemper turned aside 18 shots for the Capitals, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt. captain Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson and John Carlson each registered a minus-3 rating.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the year to lead Florida over host Detroit.

Steven Lorentz and Anton Lundell (empty-netter) each scored his first goal of the season for the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games.

James Reimer made 25 saves for Detroit, which was shut out for the first time this year and has lost four of its last five after a 5-1 start.

Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski each had three points, and Scott Wedgewood made 23 of his career-high 46 saves in the third period as visiting Dallas held on for a win over Edmonton.

Hintz scored twice and assisted on a goal from Pavelski, who had two assists as the Stars improved to 7-1-1. Dallas opened the scoring 8:08 into the game when Matt Duchene got the puck in transition, skated in on the wing and beat Edmonton's Stuart Skinner (23 saves) to extend his point streak to five games.

Edmonton fan favorite Sam Gagner posted two third-period goals to open his third stint with the club and make it a one-goal game. The Oilers owned a 25-9 shot advantage in the third, but Wedgewood proved stout down the stretch as the hosts lost in regulation for the sixth time in nine games this season.

Follow all of the NHL results with Flashscore.