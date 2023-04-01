NHL roundup: New York Rangers rally to avoid first losing streak

  4. NHL roundup: New York Rangers rally to avoid first losing streak
Jimmy Vesey scores the game-winning goal during the third period at Madison Square Garden
Reuters
Jimmy Vesey scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:15 remaining in the third period and the host New York Rangers avoided consecutive losses for the first time this season by rallying for a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

In a game where they saw 25 shots get blocked and 18 other attempts miss the net, the Rangers bounced back from their most lopsided loss through their first 20 games (5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday) by capitalizing on a fortuitous bounce.

After killing off a penalty to Alexis Lafreniere, the Rangers moved the puck into their offensive zone. Lafreniere got a pass from Vincent Trocheck, and Vesey scored his fifth goal by backhanding the rebound into the net as the puck bounced over Detroit goaltender Ville Husso.

The Red Wings challenged for a possible high stick, but Vesey's tally was upheld following a brief consultation with replay officials in Toronto.

Capitals 2, Kings 1

Charlie Lindgren made 38 saves, including 15 in the third period, to help visiting Washington end Los Angeles' five-game winning streak.

Anthony Mantha and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who had lost two in a row. Aliaksei Protas had two assists.

Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings and Cam Talbot made 13 saves. Anze Kopitar appeared to tie the game 2-2 at 11:10 of the third period but was ruled offside entering the zone after review.

Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 2

Joel Armia's tip-in goal at 17:03 of the third period broke a tie and helped give Montreal a victory at Columbus.

Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield and Gustav Lindstrom also scored for the Canadiens. Mike Matheson had two assists as Montreal earned its third win in the past four games, all on the road. Sam Montembeault stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins registered 27 saves.

Mentions
HockeyNHLAmerican Sports
