NHL roundup: Oilers edge Wild to claim their sixth straight win

NHL roundup: Oilers edge Wild to claim their sixth straight win
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by Evan Bouchard during the first period against the Minnesota Wild
Reuters
Evan Bouchard scored twice in a three-point outing and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins collected four assists as the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday to extend their winning streak to six games.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each notched one goal and one assist for the Oilers in the back-and-forth affair. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner made 17 saves, more than half of them in the third period. McDavid has collected 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in an eight-game spree.

Bouchard joined Paul Coffey as the only Oilers defenseman ever to post a 10-game point streak, a feat Coffey accomplished nine times. Bouchard has compiled four goals and 11 assists during his run.

Matt Boldy netted one goal and one assist, while Joel Eriksson Ek and Connor Dewar also scored for Minnesota. Brock Faber and Marcus Johansson both recorded two assists, and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 36 shots.

Panthers 3, Penguins 1

Eetu Luostarinen scored the go-ahead goal with 13:50 left in the third period as Florida defeated Pittsburgh in Sunrise, Fla. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves as the Panthers ended a 2-1-0 homestand.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Aleksander Barkov (empty-netter) had Florida's other goals, and Anton Lundell added two assists.

Reilly Smith scored and Tristan Jarry made 30 saves for the Penguins, who lost their fourth straight game (0-2-2) - their longest skid of the season. The Penguins went 0-for-3 on the power play, making them 0-for-36 with the man advantage over the past 13 games.

Blue Jackets 5, Blues 2

Jet Greaves made 41 saves in his second NHL start and first this season to help Columbus defeat visiting St. Louis.

Yegor Chinakhov had two goals and an assist, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist and Dmitri Voronkov added two assists for the Blue Jackets, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Robert Thomas scored both goals and Joel Hofer made 17 saves for the Blues, who have lost three of four.

