NHL roundup: Oilers level things late and beat Bruins in overtime

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl celebrates his game-tying goal with left wing Zach Hyman late in the third period

Leon Draisaitl scored at 2:18 of overtime, his second goal of the night, as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a third-period deficit and downed the host Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid assisted on both of the Oilers' goals to extend his point streak to 12 games. His cross-ice pass to Draisaitl for a one-timer in the right circle resulted in the winning goal in Edmonton's fifth straight win.

Boston's Pavel Zacha scored early in the third period, and Draisaitl scored an extra-attacker goal with 1:20 left in regulation to force overtime. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves, while Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots for Boston, who are 5-4-6 in their last 15 games.

Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk played in his 1,000th NHL game. He became the eighth 2007 draftee to reach the milestone.

Nick Suzuki scored 17 seconds into overtime as visiting Montreal rallied to end Nashville's eight-game winning streak.

Suzuki one-timed a Cole Caufield pass to beat Nashville's Juuse Saros (26 saves) on the short side for Montreal's only lead. With the Canadiens trailing 2-0, Brendan Gallagher and David Savard scored second-period goals. Joshua Roy tied the game at 3-3 with his late third-period score for the Canadiens.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists while Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg recorded one of each for the Predators, whose run ended up matching the second-longest winning streak in club history.

Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves, Seth Jones scored twice and Chicago scored four power-play goals en route to snapping a 22-game road losing streak with a victory over Arizona in Tempe, Ariz.

The Blackhawks won on the road for the first time since November 9. Chicago's Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and an assist, Tyler Johnson had three assists, Connor Bedard logged two helpers and Philipp Kurashev also scored.

Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone scored and Connor Ingram finished with 27 saves for Arizona, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Roope Hintz scored 1:49 into overtime to give Dallas a wild comeback victory over hosts San Jose.

The Stars came back to equalize three times in the game, including an unlikely late surge after trailing 6-3 with 13 minutes left in the third. Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston then scored within a 43-second span, and Johnston evened things up with his third goal of the game at the 15:42 mark.

Johnston had three goals and two assists, setting career highs for points and goals in a game. Stankoven had two goals and two assists, giving the 21-year-old rookie eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six NHL games. Anthony Duclair had two goals and two assists for the Sharks, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and two assists.

J.T. Miller scored during a delayed penalty at 1:36 of overtime to give visiting Vancouver a win over Los Angeles.

Miller netted his 31st goal of the season on a one-timer from the right circle. Elias Pettersson scored, Quinn Hughes had two assists and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who had lost six of eight (2-5-1).

Trevor Moore scored and Cam Talbot made 29 saves for the Kings, who had won two in a row.

Nick Cousins scored two goals and Florida beat New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., for its sixth consecutive win.

Florida spoiled the debut of interim New Jersey coach Travis Green, who replaced Lindy Ruff on Monday. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists for the Panthers, who have won 16 of their past 18 games after sweeping back-to-back road contests against the New York Rangers and the Devils.

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist and Timo Meier scored in his third straight game for the Devils, who have lost three straight and six of eight. Colin Miller added a goal, Jesper Bratt had two assists and Akira Schmid made 26 saves.

Bo Horvat, whose turnovers in the second period led to a pair of goals by St. Louis, capped New York's comeback by scoring the tiebreaking goal early in the third period of a win in Elmont, N.Y.

Horvat's first shot glanced off the pads of Blues goalie Joel Hofer, but the centre collected the rebound and wrapped a shot into the open corner of the net 55 seconds into the third. Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou scored in the second for the Blues, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Hofer made 29 saves for St. Louis.

Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal at 17:21 of the third period as Seattle defeated hosts Winnipeg.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Justin Schultz and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Kraken, who swept their two-game Canadian trip after a 4-2 victory Monday at Calgary. Goaltender Joey Daccord made 30 saves, including diving across the crease without his stick to stop a shot by Neal Pionk with seven seconds to go.

Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter tallied and Mason Appleton had two assists for the Jets, who lost for just the third time in their past 12 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Reilly Smith had a goal and two assists to help Pittsburgh dispatch visiting Columbus.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist, Jesse Puljujarvi, Rickard Rakell and Jeff Carter also scored, and Ryan Graves added two assists for the Penguins, who had lost three in a row. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry improved to 8-1-1 all-time against Columbus with 33 saves.

Jack Roslovic and Andrew Peeke each had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had won two straight. Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves, in his fourth NHL game, made 26 saves.