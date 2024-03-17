NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games with win over Kraken

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi advances the puck while defended by Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen

Roman Josi scored two third-period goals as the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 victory over host sSeattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Tommy Novak and Filip Forsberg also scored, the latter an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining. Mark Jankowski and Ryan McDonagh each had a pair of assists for Nashville.

Goaltender Juuse Saros made 23 saves as the Predators allowed two or fewer goals for the 11th time during their 12-0-2 run that has vaulted them to the top of the Western Conference's wild-card race.

Andre Burakovsky scored for Seattle, who dropped to 0-3-1 on their five-game homestand. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 of 29 shots.

Brady Tkachuk capped a hat trick by scoring with 24 seconds left in overtime for visiting Ottawa, who damaged New York's playoff hopes with a win in Elmont, N.Y.

Tkachuk scored off a feed from Shane Pinto 91 seconds into a power play generated when Bo Horvat - who tied the game for the Islanders by scoring on the power play with 37.2 seconds left in the third - was whistled for holding with 1:55 left in overtime.

Matt Martin and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, who fell out of the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with their third straight loss (0-2-1). New York have 73 points.

Jake Guentzel scored the only goal of a shootout and visiting Carolina rallied to defeat Toronto.

The Hurricanes fell behind 3-0, but Sebastian Aho scored at 18:28 and 19:53 of the third period for Carolina to force overtime. Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis scored the other goals for the Hurricanes, who have won five of six. Guentzel and Brent Burns added two assists.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who failed to score on a power play during overtime. William Nylander, Nicholas Robertson and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly added two assists.

Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and hosts Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Buffalo.

Christian Fischer, Daniel Sprong and Lucas Raymond had the other goals for the Red Wings, whose last victory came on February 27 against Washington. Andrew Copp added two assists.

Tage Thompson had the lone goal for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

Thomas Harley had a goal and an assist for Dallas, who completed a season sweep of visiting Los Angeles.

Craig Smith, Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves for the Stars, who had lost two in a row to open their five-game homestand. Dallas swept the three-game season series by a combined score of 13-3.

Kevin Fiala scored and David Rittich made 25 saves for the Kings, who were coming off a 5-0 victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, but have alternated wins and losses the past eight games.

Clayton Keller scored and set up a goal and Nick Schmaltz notched three assists to lift Arizona over New Jersey in Tempe, Ariz.

Keller set up Dylan Guenther's power-play goal in the first period to push his career point total to 400 before he sealed the win with an empty-net tally. Logan Cooley and defenseman J.J. Moser also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves to send the Coyotes to their second straight win.

New Jersey defenseman Nick DeSimone atoned for an earlier miscue by scoring a goal in the second period. Kaapo Kahkonen yielded three goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Nico Daws (16 saves) for the Devils, who have lost nine of their last 13 games.

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and dished two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 47 saves as visiting Tampa Bay defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Stamkos, with 27 goals this season and 542 for his career, passed Stan Mikita for 33rd place on the NHL's all-time list. The Lightning's Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for the Panthers and ranks second in the NHL with 48. Sergei Bobrovsky made 11 saves.

Charlie Coyle scored his second goal of the game to launch Boston's four-goal third period as they held off visiting Philadelphia.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, while Morgan Geekie, John Beecher and Danton Heinen also found the net as the Bruins moved to 5-1-1 in their last seven. The teams combined for seven goals in the final frame, the first three of which were Boston's in a span of 2:56.

Joel Farabee scored twice while Owen Tippett (three) and Cam York (two) each had multiple assists for the Flyers, who have lost two in a row.

Alexander Nylander had two goals with an assist, Johnny Gaudreau also recorded three points and Daniil Tarasov stopped 39 shots as Columbus beat visiting San Jose.

Gaudreau, who also scored, posted one of his two assists on a goal by Nylander, who has 11 points in 11 games since being acquired from Pittsburgh. Tarasov was stout, especially while stopping 18 of 19 shots in the third period as the Blue Jackets halted an 0-2-1 rut despite being outshot 41-20.

Fabian Zetterlund and Henry Thrun scored for San Jose, who have lost three in a row amid a 1-10-2 stretch.

Mikael Backlund scored twice in a three-point outing and MacKenzie Weegar collected three assists as hosts Calgary claimed a victory over Montreal.

Nazem Kadri netted one goal and one assist while Martin Pospisil and Daniil Miromanov added goals and Jonathan Huberdeau earned two assists for the Flames. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf made 36 saves to win a second consecutive game.

Cole Caufield and David Savard scored for the Canadiens, who have only three wins in their last 14 games. Goalie Cayden Primeau stopped 23 shots for Montreal to open a five-game road trip.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal, an assist and the decisive shootout goal as host St. Louis edged Minnesota.

Brayden Schenn also scored and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for the Blues, who won their third straight game.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who rallied from a 2-0 third-period deficit to force the shootout.

Artturi Lehkonen scored with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and Sean Walker scored two goals as visiting Colorado beat Edmonton for their sixth consecutive win.

Nathan MacKinnon picked up a loose puck in the right corner and tossed a backhand pass into the low slot where Lehkonen, rushing the net, slammed it through the pads of Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner just before time expired. The win kept the Avalanche in a tie with Dallas for first place in the Central Division.

Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick scored and Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for Edmonton, who had a two-game win streak snapped. Edmonton centre Connor McDavid had his 26-game home point streak (15 goals, 47 assists) come to an end.

Alex Ovechkin scored the go-ahead goal and visiting Washington rallied past Vancouver.

Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 2-2 on their five-game Western road trip. Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves. Washington completes the five-game trip Monday in Calgary as it remains in the hunt for an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Brock Boeser scored his 36th goal of the season for the Canucks, who have lost two straight after winning four in a row. Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored twice and tied a career-high with five points to lead visiting New York past Pittsburgh.

K'Andre Miller and Chris Kreider each added a goal and two assists, Adam Fox a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of five.

Bryan Rust and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist, and John Ludvig and Valtteri Puustinen also scored for the Penguins, who are 1-1-1 in their past three.