NHL roundup: Toronto Maple Leafs rally past Detroit Red Wings in Sweden

NHL roundup: Toronto Maple Leafs rally past Detroit Red Wings in Sweden
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander takes a shot against the Detroit Red Wings during
Reuters
John Tavares scored with 5:33 remaining to complete a Toronto comeback as the Maple Leafs downed the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the NHL Global Series Sweden on Friday in Stockholm.

William Nylander, one of five Swedes on the Leafs' roster, had the tying goal and assisted on two others as Toronto erased a 2-0, third-period deficit. Ex-Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi had the other Toronto goal.

Tavares' game-winner was set up by Bertuzzi. He won a puck battle behind the Wings' net and backhanded a pass to Tavares. Nylander had the other assist.

Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves for Toronto. Alex Lyon, in his first start of the season, stopped 26 shots for the Red Wings, who got goals from Daniel Sprong (on a penalty shot) and Lucas Raymond.

Jets 3, Sabres 2

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves and climbed into a tie for eighth place on the win list among U.S.-born goaltenders as Winnipeg defeated visiting Buffalo.

Hellebuyck's 246th victory evened him with Jimmy Howard. Cole Perfetti scored for his fifth straight game, Mason Appleton and Nikolaj Ehlers added goals, and Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov each had two assists for the Jets.

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored, and Eric Comrie made 15 saves for the Sabres, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season.

Panthers 2, Ducks 1

Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and Anton Lundell had two assists to lead Florida to a victory at Anaheim.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Eetu Luostarinen each scored goals for the Panthers, who won for the sixth time in the past seven games and completed a 2-1-0 road trip through California.

Frank Vatrano scored his team-high 12th goal of the season and John Gibson finished with 33 saves for the Ducks, who lost their second straight game.

