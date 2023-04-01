NHL roundup: West-leading Knights slip by Stars in OT as Jets edge Lightning

Jack Eichel scored 1:57 into overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Eichel skated down the left side and fanned on his first shot attempt from the faceoff dot but picked the puck back up after it slid by Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley. Eichel then skated around to the right side of the crease where he put a wrist shot under the glove of Jake Oettinger for his eighth goal of the season.

Michael Amadio snapped his 10-game goal drought for Vegas, which ended a two-game losing streak and finished its five-game road trip at 2-2-1. Adin Hill finished with 31 saves as the Golden Knights improved to 6-0-1 against Central Division teams. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which lost for the second time in three games. Oettinger made 24 saves.

Vegas, making its first appearance at American Airlines Center since a 6-0 Game 6 victory clinched the Western Conference title on May 29, took a 1-0 lead at the 10:26 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Amadio.

Adam Lowry notched the game-winning goal 1:39 into overtime as Winnipeg won their fourth straight game, topping host Tampa Bay.

Each team had scoring opportunities in the extra session, but a turnover by Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman sent Vladislav Namestnikov back the other way. Neal Pionk slid a pass over to Lowry, who buried his third goal past goaltender Jonas Johansson as Winnipeg won for the seventh time in eight games (7-1-0) and is 10-2-2 in its last 14 games.

Josh Morrissey produced a goal and an assist and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets. After sitting out the finale of Winnipeg's five-game homestand, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was back in the crease and stopped 29 shots. Steven Stamkos netted a power-play goal and Brayden Point also hit the net for the Lightning, who are 3-3-1 in their past seven games and 5-4-2 this month.

Dylan Strome scored with eight seconds left in overtime to lift Washington to its fifth straight win, beating visiting Buffalo.

Strome, who also had an assist in the game, beat Devon Levi glove side on a two-on-one. Washington forced overtime when Tom Wilson connected on a one-timer from the slot to tie it 3-3 at 18:45 of the third period.

Alexander Alexeyev and T.J. Oshie scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Capitals. Zach Benson scored his first NHL goal, and Victor Olofsson had two assists for the Sabres. Levi made 26 saves.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to lead Boston to a win over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Charlie Coyle, John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-0-2 in their past seven games. Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers, who had won seven of their previous eight games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Panthers this season. That's a bit of payback since the Panthers upset the Bruins in the first round of the playoffs last season after Boston set an NHL record with 135 points.

Jonathan Quick stopped all 32 shots he faced as visiting New York edged Pittsburgh.

The shutout was the second of the season for Quick, the 60th of his career and his first against Pittsburgh. Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers, who had their 11-game point streak broken in their previous game, against Dallas. New York improved to 8-2-1 on the road.

Quick hadn't been dominant against the Penguins, going 5-4-5 in his career against them prior to Wednesday. The Penguins have lost three of their past four games. They were shut out for the first time this season. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry kept his team in it, making 35 saves.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist to lead Detroit to a win over visiting New Jersey.

Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider each added a goal and Alex Lyon made 16 saves to record his second career shutout and first as a member of the Red Wings, who won for the second time in their past six games.

Daniel Sprong added two assists for Detroit, which was playing in its first game back in North America after playing two games in Sweden last week as part of the NHL's Global Series. New Jersey has lost five of its past six games and six of its past eight. Detroit outshot New Jersey 28-16, had 20 blocked shots to eight for the Devils and killed off both of the Devils' power-play opportunities.

Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist in a four-goal first period as Carolina beat Edmonton in Raleigh, N.C.

Jesper Fast, Jack Drury and Martin Necas also scored, and Brent Burns' empty-netter held off a late Oilers charge to give the Hurricanes their eighth win in 11 games. Carolina's Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 13 of 15 shots in relief of Antti Raanta, who left after one period for precautionary reasons, per Sportsnet.

Zach Hyman scored twice, Mattias Ekholm added a goal and Stuart Skinner was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots for Edmonton, which has yielded 17 goals during a three-game skid that has followed three straight wins.

Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen all collected one goal and one assist as Colorado claimed a victory over Vancouver in Denver.

Riley Tufte also scored and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves for the Avalanche, who broke open the game with three third-period goals. Colorado posted its fourth win in five outings. Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, who have lost three of four games. Goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Tufte broke a 2-2 tie 84 seconds into the third period with his first NHL goal since March 6, 2022, while with the Dallas Stars. Miles Wood's long shot ricocheted off Tufte's shin and into the net.

Kevin Hayes scored the tiebreaking third-period goal as St. Louis edged Arizona in Tempe, Ariz.

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy, Alexey Toropchenko and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who finished their four-game road trip at 2-2-0. Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on just 13 shots, getting pulled with 12 minutes left in the second period. Joel Hofer took over and stopped all 12 shots he saw to earn the victory.

Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who took their third loss in a row. Jason Zucker, Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz also scored. Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped just 7 of 11 shots before being replaced by Connor Ingram, who saved 18 of 20 shots but took the loss.

Boone Jenner scored two first-period goals, Zach Werenski collected four assists and host Columbus blew out Chicago.

Erik Gudbranson, Cole Sillinger, Dmitri Voronkov, Kirill Marchenko and Patrik Laine also scored goals for the Blue Jackets. Marchenko, Sillinger and Adam Boqvist joined Jenner with two-point outings, while Elvis Merzlikins turned away 33 of 36 shots to earn the win in net.

No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard logged his 10th marker in 17 matches for Chicago. Jason Dickinson and Resse Johnson also scored, but it wasn't enough to keep the Blackhawks from falling for the 12th time in 17 contests.

Ryan O'Reilly, Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen scored consecutive goals for host Nashville, which pulled away for a victory over Calgary.

Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won three straight games for the first time this season. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 24 saves, and Ryan McDonagh collected two assists.

Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich tallied for the Flames and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 41 shots, including a third-period penalty shot from Kiefer Sherwood.

Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game with 17:27 remaining in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves as host New York continued its recent success over Philadelphia by holding on for a victory in Elmont, N.Y.

Nelson scored twice for the second time this season as the Islanders won their eighth straight home game with the Flyers. New York also won its second straight following a seven-game skid and improved to 12-2-0 in the past 14 meetings with their Metropolitan Division rival.

Anders Lee also scored while Adam Pelech and Pierre Engvall collected two assists apiece by setting up Nelson, who became the eighth player in team history to score 250 goals with the team when he tallied in the second. Cam York and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who saw a five-game winning streak stopped. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Alex Newhook scored two goals, including the game-winner at 16:40 of the third period, to lead Montreal past host Anaheim. The victory ended a four-game losing streak for the Canadiens.

Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle scored Montreal's other goals. Sean Monahan appeared to add an empty-net goal in the final second, but it was disallowed. Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Mason McTavish had two goals and an assist for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 24 of 28 shots. The Ducks are on a four-game losing streak.

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice and added an assist and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and three helpers as Seattle routed visiting San Jose.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist and Brandon Tanev and Adam Larsson also tallied for the Kraken, who extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2). Jamie Oleksiak added two assists and goaltender Joey Daccord made 13 saves.

Mike Hoffman scored for the Sharks, who dropped to 0-9-0 on the road. Kaapo Kahkonen started in goal for San Jose but was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in the first period. Mackenzie Blackwood came on in relief and stopped 10 of 13 shots the rest of the way.