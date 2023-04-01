Salt Lake City launches push for NHL expansion team with help of Utah Jazz owners

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Salt Lake City launches push for NHL expansion team with help of Utah Jazz owners
Salt Lake City launches push for NHL expansion team with help of Utah Jazz owners
SEG chairman Ryan Smith
SEG chairman Ryan Smith
Reuters
A Salt Lake City group has moved a step closer to bringing the NHL to Utah.

Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the NBA's Utah Jazz, formally requested Wednesday that the NHL initiate the expansion process.

SEG told the NHL it could host a team as early as next season, with the Delta Center (home of the Jazz) serving as an interim home arena.

"SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100 per cent focused on making this happen as soon as possible," SEG chairman Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz, said in a press release.

"We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world.

"We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis."

The SEG release said the group has been in discussions with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman since early 2022.

The league released a statement on Wednesday.

"The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah," the NHL statement said.

"During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith's commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination. Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions."

Delta Center has hosted five NHL preseason games since 2018.

Professional hockey has been played in Utah since the 1969 debut of the minor league Salt Lake Golden Eagles. Currently, the Utah Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL expanded to 32 teams with the debut of the Seattle Kraken in 2021/22.

Mentions
HockeyNHLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Oilers top Jackets to win their 14th game in a row
NHL roundup: New Jersey Devils rally past Vegas Golden Knights in OT
NHL Weekly: Oilers begin to find slick form as Crosby and Brisson share sliding doors moment
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Patrick Roy wins first match as New York Islanders coach in OT
NHL roundup: Wild's five power-play goals derail the Panthers
NHL roundup: Oilers rally past Kraken to claim 12th straight win
NHL roundup: Oilers defeat Leafs, push winning streak to 11
NHL roundup: Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury moves into second in career wins
NHL roundup: Oilers work OT for franchise-best 10th straight win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rudiger linked with Liverpool move, Chicharito returns home
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Zverev produces stunning display to knock Alcaraz out of the Australian Open
Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana following AFCON disaster

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings