IIHF World Championships: Latvia beat USA to claim first-ever medal ahead of final

Flashscore

It's the final day of the IIHF World Championships, with Canada and Germany set to go head-to-head a little later today to decide who will be the world champions. In the meantime, Latvia claimed their first-ever World Championships medal as they beat the USA in overtime to seal bronze.

Even though it was 'just' a battle for third place, the first period was full of action. Robert Bukarts opened the scoring for Latvia with a power play goal after eight minutes, but Rocco Grimaldi was quick to reply for the USA.

With four minutes left of the first period, Janis Jaks gave the Latvians the lead again, but the Americans pegged them back once more, with Grimaldi scoring his second on the power play.

Grimaldi celebrates with his team making it 2-2 AFP

After a hectic first period, the second came and went quickly, with no goals from either side. But finally, in the third period, the USA took the lead for the first time.

Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato scored seven minutes into the period, but Latvia were determined to not go down without a fight. Coronato's Flames teammate Kristians Rubins scored eight minutes later, which sent the game into overtime.

Rubins celebrates with teammates AFP

And just over a minute into overtime, Rubins scored his second to seal a historic result for the Latvians, as they picked up their first-ever medal at the World Championships. The perfect appetizer ahead of the final between Canada and Germany later today.

See all the match stats here