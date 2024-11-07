Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Hoffenheim and Lyon trade late goals to share spoils in four-goal thriller

Hoffenheim and Lyon trade late goals to share spoils in four-goal thriller

Amos Murphy
Anton Stach, left, and Lyon's Nigerian forward Gift Orban vie for the ball
Anton Stach, left, and Lyon's Nigerian forward Gift Orban vie for the ball Daniel Roland / AFP
Late drama saw Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Hoffenheim side snatch a dramatic point as they drew 2-2 thanks to Umut Tohumcu’s 96th-minute equaliser, denying Lyon a third victory in four UEFA Europa (UEL) games.

Despite contrasting performances in the first half, neither side were able to find a breakthrough. It was the hosts who were the most frustrated though, having registered 10 shots on target throughout a dominant opening 45 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, Andrej Kramaric was at the heart of all things positive for Hoffenheim, with the striker seeing a close-range strike blocked, before forcing a save from Lyon goalkeeper Remy Descamps on the brink of half-time.

The pressure would eventually pay off early in the second period, as Hoffenheim needed just three minutes after the restart to find the opener.

Tom Bischof had the presence of mind to pick out Valentin Gendrey with a cutback inside the box, with the attacker sweeping home a classy left-footed finish underneath Descamps.

Hoffenheim - Lyon match stats
Hoffenheim - Lyon match statsOpta by StatsPerform

However, just as they’d begun thinking about a second win of the UEL campaign, Hoffenheim suffered a backline breach of their own. Abner Vinícius was first to react to a bouncing ball in the box, leathering it into the back of the net from 12 yards out to restore parity.

It wouldn’t be until added time when the match truly burst into life, with Lyon looking as if they’d snatched a dramatic winner in the 93rd minute when a swivelling strike on the half-volley from Alexandre Lacazette rocketed into the roof of the net.

But, no sooner had the celebrations died down, than a similarly stunning Tohumcu effort from the edge of the box ensured the points would indeed be shared.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tom Bischof (Hoffenheim)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueHoffenheimLyon
Related Articles
Rangers pick up hard-fought Europa League point away at Olympiacos
Spurs stutter in Europa League as Osimhen shows his worth in Galatasaray win
Omar Marmoush continues fine form as Eintracht Frankfurt squeeze past Slavia Prague
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Ruben Amorim's to-do list at Manchester United as he looks to build morale

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings