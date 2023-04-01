'I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian', says Garnacho

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 'I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian', says Garnacho
'I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian', says Garnacho
Garnacho was called up for Argentina's friendly against Australia
Garnacho was called up for Argentina's friendly against Australia
Reuters
Manchester United striker Alejandro Garnacho (18) is looking forward to his long-awaited debut with Argentina, saying his decision to represent the South American country is final.

Born in Spain but with an Argentine mother, the forward was called up for Argentina's friendly against Australia and did not hesitate at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi with the World Cup champions in Qatar.

"I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian. They bet on me and it was clear to me. It's a very big national team, a very good opportunity and my whole family is very happy and supported me from minute one," Garchacho told TyC Sports on Monday.

Garchacho, who had a brilliant season with United, suffered an ankle injury and missed the chance to be called up by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni for friendlies against Panama and Curacao in March.

Last month he also missed out the chance to represent Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup held in the South American country after it replaced Indonesia as hosts.

"I talked a lot to the (Manchester United) coach (Erik ten Hag) and asked him to please let me go, but he said it was impossible. Still, I followed it on TV as if I was there," he added.

FIFA rules allow players with dual citizenship to change national teams as long as they have not played more than three matches (including friendlies), but with the possibility of still being called up by Spain, Garnacho said he is eager to pursue a career with Argentina.

"I don't need to play three games. I'm here and if I don't make my debut on the tour, it doesn't matter. I know I want to be with Argentina and it's going to happen,

"I want to make a career with the Argentine national team, if the coach trusts me I can keep coming. I want to be one more and take part in the Copa America, the qualifiers and the World Cup.

"I know that a lot of people in Argentina love me, appreciate me. I've already made the decision to play for Argentina, and I'm going to return that love on the pitch," he added.

Mentions
FootballArgentinaGarnacho AlejandroManchester United
Related Articles
How Man City's Champions League winners stack up against Guardiola's Barcelona side
Erik ten Hag says Alejandro Garnacho must push for Man Utd starting role
Man Utd's Garnacho could be involved against West Ham, says Ten Hag
Show more
Football
Eintracht Frankfurt appoint Toppmoeller as new head coach
Mbappe tells PSG he will not trigger one-year contract extension
Manchester weather fails to rain on City's treble parade with thousands in attendance
Germany snatch a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration
Updated
Bordeaux punished for pitch invasion with costly forfeit leaving promotion hopes in tatters
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Everton fans finally get their wish as number of directors leave the club
Neymar says Lionel Messi will have massive impact on MLS popularity
Vilda includes Caldentey, Bonmati and Batlle in Spain's squad for the Women's World Cup
Brentford sign Kevin Schade from Freiburg on permanent transfer for club-record fee
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG consider Mbappe sale, Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Croatia look to cap successful season with first major title in Nations League