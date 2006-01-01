'I want to bring success to Spurs': Ange Postecoglou dismisses England link

Postecoglou swatted away any suggestion he will be linking up with England

Ange Postecoglou (58) insists he has "no idea" about reports claiming the Tottenham boss is a contender to take charge of England.

The Football Association have started their search for a new manager following Gareth Southgate's decision to end his eight-year reign on Tuesday in the aftermath of last weekend's Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Postecoglou has joined England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter and ex-Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel on the FA's list of potential candidates.

After a largely impressive first season with Tottenham, who finished fifth in the Premier League, the attack-minded Postecoglou would be an intriguing choice to replace Southgate, who was widely criticised for his cautious tactics.

However, the Australian stressed his attention remains on Tottenham, who opened their pre-season with a 5-1 win at Scottish Premiership side Hearts on Wednesday.

"I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else (on my mind) but trying to bring success to this football club," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else.

"I had a nap this afternoon, so I have no idea what is going on (with the speculation)."

Postecoglou coached Australia from 2013 to 2017 - taking them to the 2014 World Cup - and twice won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic before moving to Tottenham in 2023.

Asked if he would consider a return to an international job, Postecoglou said: "I enjoyed my time (with Australia). I had four great years.

"We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there.

"I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League."

England's first match after the Euros comes on September 7 when they face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

The FA could appoint Carsley as an interim manager if they have not found a permanent successor to Southgate by the time they play Ireland.