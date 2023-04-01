India demolish England by record margin to claim test win in Mumbai

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. India demolish England by record margin to claim test win in Mumbai
India demolish England by record margin to claim test win in Mumbai
India's Harmanpreet Kaur walks after losing her wicket
India's Harmanpreet Kaur walks after losing her wicket
Reuters
Deepti Sharma (26) and Pooja Vastrakar (24) produced a bowling masterclass as India skittled out England for just 131 runs on Saturday to claim victory by a record margin of 347 runs in their one-off test match in Navi Mumbai.

The previous highest winning margin of runs in women's test cricket was 309, recorded by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 1998.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who opted to not enforce the follow-on on Friday after England were dismantled for 136 in their first innings, declared on 186-6 before the start of play on day three, giving the visitors a massive target of 478.

England's batters buckled under the pressure and Vastrakar struck three times in as many overs to leave them on 68-4, before Sharma picked up four more wickets in a whirlwind spell to finish the job.

"Everything went to plan and credit goes to every member of the team. It was our plan to bowl to England like that, we had prepared accordingly. Every player performed their role," Harmanpreet said.

England captain Heather Knight, whose knock of 21 was England's highest score, hailed India's "outstanding" performance.

"The main thing is credit to how they played. The conditions is something we're not used to, we were trying to find a way to score runs," Knight added.

"We were better today in our tempo but it was still tricky. A lot of learnings for us and think of the kind of toolbox you need to play here."

Mentions
Cricket
Related Articles
India's Shami ruled out of South Africa tests, Chahar unavailable for ODIs
Hardik Pandya to take over Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit Sharma in IPL
India's Sharma grabs five wickets for seven runs as England women collapse
Show more
Cricket
Bowlers shine as Australia take control to lead Pakistan by 300 on day three
Updated
Pakistan dig deep against Australia to trail by 355 as Aamer Jamal takes six on debut
New Zealand add Sears to ODI squad as cover for pace bowler Jamieson
Sri Lanka appoint Jayasuriya as full-time consultant on one year-long deal
King puts England to the sword as West Indies take 2-0 lead in T20 series
Suryakumar Yadav praises India’s attacking style in big win over South Africa
Most Read
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Football Tracker: Man City host Crystal Palace, Athletic Bilbao face Atletico Madrid
The Rise of Ajax: After hitting rock-bottom, the Dutch club have found an unlikely saviour
Transfer News LIVE: Donny Van De Beek to Frankfut 'here we go', Phillips to leave City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings