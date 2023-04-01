India mourn WTC defeat to Australia, ponder phasing out misfiring stalwarts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. India mourn WTC defeat to Australia, ponder phasing out misfiring stalwarts
India mourn WTC defeat to Australia, ponder phasing out misfiring stalwarts
India were no match for Australia
India were no match for Australia
Reuters
India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday underlined the cricket-mad country's lack of success in global tournaments and has thrown the future of their frontline batters into doubt.

India's much-vaunted top order let them down at The Oval, where Australia secured a 209-run victory to be crowned test cricket's world champions.

India, who lost the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand in 2021, put up scores of 296 and 234 in their two innings but those figures fell far short of what was required to deliver a first global title since the 50-overs Champions Trophy in 2013.

"Superstars flop yet again," read a headline in Monday's Times of India newspaper, which mourned the team's "sustained failures on the big occasion".

"Is it time for a transition and a phasing out of some senior batters as the next WTC cycle begins for India from the West Indies tour in July and August?"

The Indian Express recalled the team's defeat in the 2021 WTC final and lamented how they were "sleepwalking into the same old problems".

"It seemed like a rerun of an old movie, or a copycat with minor tweaks in the script, or a hastily cobbled-up sequel with the same arcs but different settings," it said.

India, who lost in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, have lost the "knack" for winning "a knockout match of significance", it added.

"The harsh reality is that India is a broken team. It needs to be fixed, lest these same mistakes would recur, in an endless vicious cycle."

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the "ridiculous" shot selections by the frontline batters, including Virat Kohli, who fell for 49 on Sunday chasing a wide ball.

"It was a bad shot ... You should ask Kohli what shot he played," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"To win the match, you needed a long innings, a century-plus innings but how are you going to do that if you play a shot so far outside the off-stump?"

Mentions
CricketIndia
Related Articles
Australia aim for 'legacy defining' moment by completing WTC-Ashes double
India were left chasing a lost cause in WTC final after day two collapse
Australia crush India by 209 runs to win World Title Championship final
Updated
Show more
Cricket
Australia's WTC victory over India draws muted response ahead of Ashes
Evergreen James Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes
Ollie Pope tips Zak Crawley to make his mark in Ashes series
Was it caught cleanly or not? Green under fire for acrobatic catch
Australia edge closer to World Test Championship title despite India resistance
Ajinkya Rahane comes back from test wilderness to give India hope in WTC final
Australia take command against India in World Test Championship final
England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
Australia's Steve Smith keen to see how 'Bazball' fares for England in Ashes
India suffer top order meltdown to put Australia in box seat in WTC final
Most Read
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison, Saudi interest in Neymar