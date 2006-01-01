Advertisement
IOC says convicted Dutch rapist Steven van de Velde will compete at Olympics as planned

Steven van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in Britain in 2016 following the rape of a 12-year-old girl
The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it was satisfied with explanations given by the Netherlands Olympic team regarding the participation of a convicted rapist in the Paris Games and that he would be competing as planned.

Steven van de Velde, named last month on the Dutch team for Paris, was sentenced to four years in prison in Britain in 2016 following the rape of a 12-year-old girl two years earlier when he was 19.

After serving part of his sentence there, he was transferred to the Netherlands and his sentence came under the rules of Dutch law.

Van de Velde has been competing in beach volleyball again since 2017 and will be in action in Paris on Sunday in the men's preliminary phase.

"To characterise it as comfortable and happy would not be correct," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference when asked whether the IOC was comfortable with the situation of Van de Velde competing at the Olympics.

"We have made it clear we have been in long conversations with the Dutch National Olympic Committee. A crime occurred 10 years ago, a great deal of rehabilitation has taken place and strong safeguarding is in place," he said.

"The athlete is not even staying in village. We feel the NOC have explained their decision. Comfortable and happy, characterise it how you want, but the statement that they have given to us is correct and we will continue with the situation as it is."

The Dutch team have taken steps to mitigate the impact of Van de Velde's participation by moving him to alternative accommodation in Paris and not the athletes' village. There has also been a ban imposed on him talking to the media.

His selection has angered women's and sports rights' groups who said the Dutch decision to include Van de Velde was sending the wrong message.

While the selection of athletes for the Olympics rests with each national Olympic committee, the IOC has the right to rescind accreditations of athletes, coaching staff or officials.

The Olympics are an invitational event, with the IOC sending out invites to all participants.

