Jabeur's Grand Slam dream in tatters after loss to Brazil's Haddad Maia

Reuters

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to reach a Slam semi-final

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur's (28) hopes of becoming the first African woman to win a singles Grand Slam lay in ruins on Wednesday after her 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 defeat by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in the French Open quarter-finals.

Jabeur was bidding to reach her third Grand Slam semi-final in less than a year but her plans were scuppered by the 14th-seeded left-hander who battled back bravely to book her own maiden last-four Slam appearance.

She is the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to reach a Slam semi-final and the first female player from her country to book a last-four spot at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

"In the middle of the second set my coach showed me the clock," Haddad Maia said. "I had to be patient and keep doing the shots because she (Jabeur) is a pretty good player, one of the best in the world."

"So I am proud of me and my team today because it is not easy playing her. You think you have another shot to play (in a rally) but then drop shot, winner. I always believed that the match is long."

The Tunisian, a finalist in Wimbledon and the US Open last year, bagged a couple of quick breaks at the start to move into the driving seat with the world number 14 having trouble dealing with her opponent's flat groundstrokes.

Haddad Maia, having already become the first woman from her country in 55 years to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam, decided to run Jabeur instead.

The Tunisian then deployed her much-feared weapon, plopping drop shots over the net with Haddad Maia quickly going 4-1 down.

Jabeur served out the first set a little later with the left-hander sending a forehand wide on the first set point.

Both players held serve without conceding a single break point until 5-5 when Jabeur went 40-15 up on Haddad Maia's serve but failed to convert either.

Her opponent also wasted a chance in the next game but levelled after winning the tiebreak.

She then raced to a 5-1 lead with Jabeur sending an easy forehand long on her opponent's first match point.