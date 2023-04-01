Jaiswal's hundred steers India to 225-3 against England in second test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Jaiswal's hundred steers India to 225-3 against England in second test
Jaiswal's hundred steers India to 225-3 against England in second test
Updated
England's Shoaib Bashir, center, celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharm
England's Shoaib Bashir, center, celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharm
Profimedia
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten hundred to steer India to 225 for three at tea on the opening day of the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat after winning the toss but of their top order batters only Jaiswal capitalised on excellent batting conditions, his 125 featuring three sixes and 14 fours.

Rajat Patidar was batting on 25 at the other end in his debut test with India dominating the second session.

Earlier, Shoaib Bashir, who missed the series opener in Hyderabad because of a visa delay, did not have to wait long for his maiden test wicket. The off-spinner struck in his fourth over when Rohit (14) nudged the ball to Ollie Pope at leg slip.

Shubman Gill struck five fours in his breezy 34 looking to the turn the pressure back on England but James Anderson (41) returned to cut short his fluent knock.

Anderson, who replaced Mark Wood as England's lone fast bowler in the match, had Gill caught behind close to the lunch break.

Jaiswal combined with Shreyas Iyer in a 90-run stand to steady the innings. The left-hander hit Tom Hartley for three successive fours and brought up his second test hundred with a huge six off the spinner.

Jaiswal dropped his bat and raised his arms, soaking in the applause, but Iyer (27) could not convert his start and fell caught behind to Hartley. 

Mentions
CricketSharma RohitAnderson JamesGill ShubmanJaiswal YashasviIyer ShreyasPope OllieJadeja RavindraIndiaEngland
Related Articles
Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley script England's thrilling win against India
Joe Root's part-time role leaves England in a spin against dominant India
India won't change batting approach against England's 'Bazball'
Show more
Cricket
Windies upgrade Joseph's contract after dazzling debut series
South Africa fringe players see advantage in obscurity ahead of New Zealand test
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
England's Shoaib Bashir to make debut against India, James Anderson replaces Mark Wood
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of second Test against India
Cricket Corner: England and West Indies soar to improbable and inspiring heights
England hint at all-spin attack as depleted India look to level series
Australia's Steve Smith bemused by opener queries after averaging 60 in first two matches
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Broja completes Fulham loan switch, Spurs close to Bergvall deal
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Goalkeeping woes continue to threaten Japan's Asian Cup hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings