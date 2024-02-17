Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England on day three

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England on day three
Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England on day three
Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt on 104
Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt on 104
AFP
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) smashed a rapid hundred before retiring hurt as India stretched their overall lead to 322 with eight wickets in hand to take control of the third Test against England on Saturday.

The hosts are left with 10 players for the rest of the match after Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew on Friday night due to a family emergency.

Mohammed Siraj (4-84) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-77) made up for the off-spinner's absence as they combined to skittle out England - who had started the day on a solid 207-2 - for 319 in reply to India's first innings total of 445.

India finished day three on 196-2 but Jaiswal, struggling with a back spasm, retired hurt after his scintillating 104, which included five sixes and nine fours.

Shubman Gill was batting on 65 with nightwatchman Kuldeep on three at the other end.

"Since Ashwin is not available, the responsibility was on other bowlers to deliver," Siraj said afterwards.

"Initially they went after us but we waited for them to make mistakes and did not try anything extraordinary."

See the full scorecard here.

There was no inkling of England's batting meltdown when they resumed play with eight wickets left at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

For many, it was Joe Root's debatable reverse scoop when on 18 - attempted against India's premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah - that shifted the momentum in the hosts' favour.

Root has not been in great form in this series, and his lean run continued as Jaiswal took the tricky catch at second slip.

It was the ninth time in 21 Test innings that Root has fallen to his Indian nemesis.

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett
Reuters

Kuldeep bowled a terrific spell that had not just the English batters but even India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel guessing which way the ball would turn.

The left-arm wrist spinner trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw for a duck and was pleasantly surprised when his ordinary delivery ended Duckett's blistering 153, which contained two sixes and 23 fours.

Spilt by Rohit in the slip before he completed 150, Duckett slapped a half-tracker from Kuldeep to Gill at cover.

England were pushed further onto the back foot after the lunch break when they lost two wickets in two balls.

England's Ben Stokes in action
Reuters

Skipper Ben Stokes (41) slog-swept Ravindra Jadeja to Bumrah, while Ben Foakes (13) was snapped up at mid-on by Rohit.

Siraj (4-84) went on to york Rehan Ahmed and James Anderson as England gave up their last five wickets for a paltry 20 runs.

Root dismissed Rohit for 19 when India came out to bat in their second innings but Jaiswal tore into the England attack to swell India's lead.

The left-hander brought up his hundred with a four off Mark Wood and then dropped his bat, removed his gloves and stood in the middle blowing kisses and looking skywards in celebration.

Gill brought up his fifty soon after that with a six off Wood as India threatened to bat England out of the contest.

Mentions
CricketIndiaEngland
Related Articles
India's Ashwin withdraws from third England Test due to family emergency
Updated
Duckett leads England's robust reply with blazing hundred as Ashwin joins 500 club
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Show more
Cricket
Stress fracture rules New Zealand bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
Williamson shines as New Zealand grind out first test series win over South Africa
Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad
Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England
David Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hand New Zealand tricky run chase
Cricket Corner: King Kane, Sunrisers come again & a very rare women's Test
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Football Tracker: Liverpool and Atleti hand out thrashings, Bayer back in action
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Klopp endorses Alonso as a 'standout' manager of the new generation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings