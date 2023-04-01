Jasprit Bumrah back from injury to lead India in T20 series against Ireland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Jasprit Bumrah back from injury to lead India in T20 series against Ireland
Jasprit Bumrah back from injury to lead India in T20 series against Ireland
Bumrah has been out for almost a year
Bumrah has been out for almost a year
Reuters
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (29) will return from a lengthy injury absence to lead the side against Ireland in the Twenty20 series next month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.[/p]

The right-arm seamer has not played international cricket since last September and underwent rehabilitation following back surgery in March.

Bumrah also missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the Indian Premier League.

India will face Ireland in three T20s, starting on August 18.

Squad

Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Mentions
CricketBumrah JaspritIndia
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah 'bowling with full intensity', set to play practice matches - BCCI
Pakistan tie among host of World Cup matches set to be rescheduled by Indian board
Ishan Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over West Indies
Show more
Cricket
England grab three wickets but Smith and Head leave fifth Ashes test finely poised
Australia batters and rain put Stuart Broad's dream farewell on hold
Rain washes out play as Warner and Khawaja give Australia hope in run chase
West Indies claim first victory over India in four years as they level ODI series
Stuart Broad: England's 'addicted' master match-winner
England bowler Stuart Broad to retire after Ashes series
Joe Root shines as England finish day three on top against Australia
England bowler Jimmy Anderson insists he has 'no interest in retiring'
Australia eke out narrow lead on day two of final Ashes Test at The Oval
Yorkshire fined and docked County Championship points over Rafiq racism case
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern to hold crunch Kane talks, Al-Hilal make huge offer for Osimhen
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Man City beaten by Atletico Madrid in intense Seoul friendly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |