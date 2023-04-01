Juventus reportedly inform Barcelona and Real Madrid they're leaving Super League project

Juventus have had a turbulent season
Juventus have had a turbulent season
Reuters
Juventus have sent Real Madrid and FC Barcelona a letter informing them that they're abandoning the failed Super League project following their management revamp, Spanish state news agency EFE reported on Tuesday.

Juve, Real and Barca were the last three clubs remaining in the project None of the three immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. A spokesperson for the Super League was not immediately able to comment.

The Serie A side had been plagued by accounting probes and several financial and sporting sanctions this season, which prompted the entire board - including long-time Chairman Andrea Agnelli - to collectively resign in November.

The breakaway Super League was formed in April 2021, when 12 of Europe's top football clubs launched a bid to wrestle control of the game and its lucrative revenue away from European football governing body UEFA.

