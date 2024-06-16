Kylian Mbappe rules out representing France at Paris Olympics

Kylian Mbappe rules out representing France at Paris Olympics

AFP
France captain Kylian Mbappe (25) on Sunday admitted that he will not represent his country at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"For the Olympics my club has a position which is very clear so that means I think I will not participate in the Olympics. That is how it is," Mbappe said.

The striker, who was speaking ahead of France's opening Euro 2024 game on Monday against Austria, has just signed for Real Madrid and will join the European champions for the new season under freedom of contract from Paris Saint-Germain.

The men's Olympics football tournament begins on July 24th, with the final on August 9th.

The Spanish season is due to start a week later, while Madrid are also due to play Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on August 14th.

"Joining a new team in September would not be the best way to begin my adventure," admitted Mbappe, who had previously stated a wish to be able to play for Thierry Henry's French Olympic team.

"I wish the best to the France team. I will of course watch all their games as a spectator rather than an actor, and I hope they bring back the gold medal."

This week Lionel Messi confirmed he would also not go to the Olympics, turning down the chance to win the gold medal with Argentina for a second time.

Mentions
FootballMbappe KylianFrance
