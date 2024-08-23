Advertisement
  4. Valencia continue barren run with goalless draw at Leganes in LaLiga

Valencia continue barren run with goalless draw at Leganes in LaLiga

Jorge Saenz of Leganes challenges Thierry Correia of Valencia
Jorge Saenz of Leganes challenges Thierry Correia of Valencia
Leganes and Valencia played out a 0-0 draw in LaLiga at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, meaning Los Ches have now failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches (D2, L1).

Despite having gone unbeaten in the first three matches of a top-flight campaign for the first time in their history (W1, D2), Leganes came into the game having failed to secure a win in LaLiga in their last six games (D3, L3).

Los Pepineros had a perfect opportunity to end that run as they were coming up against another team that has registered just one win in the league all season in Valencia.

The opening half highlighted why these two sides have found themselves in such a precarious position this season, with neither managing to muster a shot on target.

The complexion of the game remained the same after the restart, with both sides still struggling to create a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The first clear-cut chance came the way of Leganes in the 65th minute, with Roberto Lopez collecting the ball inside the penalty area before striking well wide of the left post.

Key match stats
Key match stats

The best chance of the game came for the hosts with 15 minutes to play, with Valentin Rosier charging into the box from right-back before firing towards goal, only to be denied by a fantastic block by one of the Valencia defenders.

The visitors went close to stealing all three points with just three minutes of regular time remaining when Daniel Gomez received the ball from Diego Lopez inside the penalty area, but the Spanish forward could only rifle his effort just over the bar.

The game appeared to spring to life in the closing stages, with the home side nearly scoring two minutes into added time through Oscar Rodriguez, who looked to find the right side of the goal from the edge of the box, only for his shot to come crashing off the post.

The game ultimately ended all square, leaving Leganes sitting just two points above the bottom three. Meanwhile, Valencia remain inside the bottom three with just three points separating them from bottom-placed Las Palmas.

As it stands in LaLiga
As it stands in LaLiga

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLeganesValencia
