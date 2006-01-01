Liverpool and Scotland great Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

  3. Liverpool and Scotland great Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Liverpool and Scotland great Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Hansen will continue his recovery at home
Hansen will continue his recovery at home
Former Liverpool and Scotland centre back Alan Hansen (69) has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home after an illness, his family said on the Premier League club's website on Sunday.

Earlier in June, Liverpool had said Hansen, who was affectionately known as "Jocky", was seriously ill in hospital.

Considered as one of the best-ever Scottish footballers, Hansen captained Liverpool for four seasons during his 14-year stay on Merseyside and was capped 26 times for his country.

In a statement, Liverpool said Hansen, his wife and family would like to thank everybody for their "wonderful messages of love and support".

"It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously," the club said. "We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery."

Having been signed by Liverpool manager Bob Paisley from Scottish side Partick Thistle in 1977, Hansen enjoyed a stellar club career, winning eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and four League Cups with the Anfield side.

