Liverpool's Darwin Nunez bags hat-trick as Uruguay thrash Mexico

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liverpool's Darwin Nunez bags hat-trick as Uruguay thrash Mexico

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez bags hat-trick as Uruguay thrash Mexico

Nunez is hitting form at the right time for Uruguay
Nunez is hitting form at the right time for UruguayProfimedia
Darwin Nunez (24) scored a hat-trick as Uruguay thumped Mexico 4-0 in a Copa America warm-up friendly in Denver on Wednesday.

Liverpool striker Nunez netted in the seventh, 44th and 49th minute as the South Americans ran riot against an outclassed Mexico.

Facundo Pellistri scored Uruguay's other goal on a miserable night for Mexico at Denver's Empower Field in Colorado.

Mexico now face a daunting friendly against mighty Brazil in College Station in Texas on Saturday in what is their final run out before the Copa America gets under way later this month.

Uruguay meanwhile will head into the Copa America in confident mood after dispatching Mexico with ease.

Wednesday's win was Uruguay's final game before they take on Panama on June 23 in Group C of the Copa America, which also includes the United States and Bolivia.

Mentions
FootballNunez DarwinMexicoUruguay
Related Articles
Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani retires from international football with Uruguay
Ochoa and Lozano left out of Mexico's young Copa America squad
'No speculation': Jurgen Klopp hushes rumours over Darwin Nunez's Liverpool future
Show more
Football
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez ready 'to fight' Villa to play in Olympics
Fan convicted of head-butting former Man Utd player Keane
EXCLUSIVE: Elijah Onsika urges Harambee Stars to be wary of Burundi and Ivory Coast
Skilled Dutch team stronger together, says forward Cody Gakpo
The war that tore apart perhaps the best team in history before EURO 92
James Maddison reportedly cut from final England squad for Euro 2024
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Oyarzabal hat-trick leads Spain to 5-0 friendly win over Andorra
Updated
Penalty hands Tunisia victory as Africa’s World Cup qualifiers resume
Most Read
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Zverev outlasts De Minaur after Andreeva stuns Sabalenka
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead Mavs against Celtics for NBA crown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings