Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp not concerned by 'incredible' Darwin Nunez's finishing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp not concerned by 'incredible' Darwin Nunez's finishing
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp not concerned by 'incredible' Darwin Nunez's finishing
Klopp was happy with Nunez
Klopp was happy with Nunez
Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is relaxed about Darwin Nunez's (24) finishing after the Uruguayan striker missed an open goal as the Merseyside giants maintained a perfect record in the Europa League this season with a 5-1 win over Toulouse.

The forward, who moved to the Premier League club from Portuguese side Benfica for an initial fee of 64 million pounds in June last year, missed a huge chance to score his second goal of the night on Thursday against Ligue 1's Toulouse, but put on a complete performance at Anfield.

Having netted in the first half, Nunez helped Liverpool move five points clear at the top of Group E. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah were all also on the scoresheet.

"He played incredible. Honestly, in this moment, I couldn't care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super-convincing, was absolutely clear," Klopp told reporters.

"How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie, it was a perfect situation... He's a happy boy or man in the moment and you can see that every day. And now we have to make sure that it stays like that."

The German said there was a lot more to come from 21-year-old midfielder Gravenberch, who slotted into the corner moments after Nunez's miss. It was the Dutchman's first back-to-back start in 18 months, having joined from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in September.

"I really like him as a boy and as a player, and it's really nice to see how much he starts believing in himself again. That's obviously very important for each player but for a young player especially," Klopp said of Gravenberch.

When asked what he's made of Liverpool this season, Klopp said: "I think it's really easy to fall in love with this team because it (has) so much excitement in it.

"How the team interacts with each other is really nice because when you talk about the rebuild of a team then it is all about the things you see on the pitch, obviously, but to see that there must be a rebuild off the pitch as well – and that's going really well."

Fourth in the Premier League, Liverpool are three points off the top of the table and next host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolNunez Darwin
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: Don't miss out on Mohamed Salah ahead of the ninth round
Darwin Nunez has taken 'massive steps' forward this season, says Jurgen Klopp
Manager Klopp praises fired-up Darwin Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
Show more
Football
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Football Tracker: Girona and Spurs look to continue their scintillating form
Updated
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings