Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Luis Suarez slams Marcelo Bielsa's coaching style for dividing Uruguay team

Luis Suarez slams Marcelo Bielsa's coaching style for dividing Uruguay team

Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer
Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorerREUTERS / Henry Romero
Former Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (37) said Marcelo Bielsa's (69) coaching style has divided the national team to the point where some players are considering quitting the squad.

Uruguay's all-time leading scorer Suarez, who retired from international football last month, said Bielsa's tactics and changes since taking over last year have caused a rift in the team.

"I will ask the fans not to take it out on the players when things go wrong. Bielsa has divided the whole group because of the way he trains," Suarez told DSports in an interview on Thursday.

"The players will reach a limit, they'll explode. There were even teammates who said to me they were only playing in the Copa America and nothing else," he said.

The Inter Miami forward added there were things that happened in the continental showdown in the United States, where Uruguay finished third, that he did not agree with but chose to keep quiet about.

"We all know that he doesn't like to deal with leaders or players with experience. I had to keep quiet out of respect for the national team and for the sake of coexistence. I didn't want to be part of the problem."

Uruguay's recent form
Uruguay's recent formFlashscore

He added that one of the situations was the mistreatment of midfielder Agustin Canobbio, who was forced to train as a ball boy and a spare man.

"A player who is one of the 26 selected for the Copa America can't be made to participate as if he were a 'sparring' partner. It's annoying. I understand Agustin. I'll support him, he's been holding back a lot."

Suarez also lamented the negative atmosphere in Uruguay's facilities.

"The staff are not allowed to come in and greet us or eat with us. Many of the players held a meeting to ask the coach to at least say good morning, he didn't even say hello. It hurts me to see what the national team is going through," he added.

Reuters reached the Uruguayan Football Association for coach Bielsa's comments.

Mentions
FootballUruguayLuis Suarez
Related Articles
Napoli boss Conte cautiously optimistic after comfortable Como victory
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Valencia continue barren run with goalless draw at Leganes in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup
Marseille drop points at home to winless Angers in feisty encounter
Verona get back to winning ways by edging struggling Venezia in Serie A
Schlotterbeck stunner helps Augsburg to narrow win over Monchengladbach
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Updated
Arsenal boss Arteta hails side's consistency and red-hot Havertz
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings