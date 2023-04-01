Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club
Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola holding the FA Cup after his team beat Manchester United in last week's final
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola holding the FA Cup after his team beat Manchester United in last week's final
AFP
Manchester City have been named as Europe's most valuable football club, ousting Real Madrid, in a report published on Thursday, before this weekend's Champions League final.

The Football Benchmark report ranks Europe's 32 most prominent clubs based on a series of criteria including assessments of their financial statements, squad value and the size of their broadcast market.

City, who play Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul, came out on top with a valuation of 4.073 billion euros (£3.5 billion).

That figure saw them overtake Madrid, last year's European champions whose own value was just behind, at 4.006 billion euros (£3.44 billion).

The Spanish giants had come out on top in the previous four years.

City "have climbed up the ranking, gaining five positions compared to the 2022 edition, primarily thanks to the remarkable financial performance recorded in the 2021/22 financial year," said the report.

City, who were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, recorded revenue for last season of £613 million, the second-highest revenue figure in English club history after Manchester United's annual revenues hit £627 million in 2019.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
AFP

However, in February the club were charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches of its financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

The case is unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

Manchester United, valued at 3.93 billion euros (£3.37 billion), rounded out the podium, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich just behind them.

The Old Trafford club are currently the subject of a bidding war, with Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe hoping to gain control of United from the Glazer family.

The current owners are understood to value United at £6 billion.

Mentions
FootballManchester CityReal MadridManchester UnitedInterBayern MunichLiverpool
Related Articles
Title outcome inevitable as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City keep raising the bar
Champions League finalists Inter reportedly draw bid interest from Finnish entrepreneur
The numbers behind a Premier League season that saw records tumble
Show more
Football
Saudis give Karim Benzema gala welcome after missing out on Lionel Messi
Club source says N'Golo Kante's proposed Saudi move hits medical snag
Pep Guardiola in top three coaches of all time, says former teammate Puyol
West Ham, Fiorentina condemn fan behaviour after Biraghi hit by cup
Updated
PSG considering Ilkay Gundogan signing to strengthen their squad this summer
World Cup caused dangerous levels of fixture congestion, says FIFPRO
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Chelsea owners pledge brighter future after enduring 'disappointing' season
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
Liverpool sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a reported £35 million
Most Read
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations
Transfer News LIVE: Messi set to join Inter Miami, Real Madrid agree Bellingham deal