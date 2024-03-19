Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour
Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour
Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head
Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head
Profimedia
Manchester City will face Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea in their 2024-25 pre-season tour to the United States in July, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

City, third in the league standings and aiming to repeat the treble, will kick off their preparation for the new campaign against Scottish Premiership side Celtic on July 23rd before playing Serie A's Milan at the Yankee Stadium four days later.

They will then travel to Florida to take on manager Pep Guardiola's former club, Barcelona, on July 30th and end the four-match tour with a game against Chelsea on August 3rd.

Having toured Asia before the current season, City return to the US following their 2022 pre-season visit.

Mentions
FootballManchester CityBarcelonaChelseaCelticAC Milan
Related Articles
All change please: Which managers are in and out at Europe's top clubs
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Barca's Laporta to 'rethink everything' if Super League doesn't start in one to two years
Show more
Football
Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game with Real Madrid
Updated
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Updated
Finidi George set to lead Nigeria in friendly internationals against Ghana and Mali
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Updated
Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Jon Dahl Tomasson set to begin new Sweden era with Sebastian Larsson in tow
Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
Germany teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic to miss matches against France and Netherlands
Most Read
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings