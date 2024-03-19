Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour

Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour

Manchester City will face Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea in their 2024-25 pre-season tour to the United States in July, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

City, third in the league standings and aiming to repeat the treble, will kick off their preparation for the new campaign against Scottish Premiership side Celtic on July 23rd before playing Serie A's Milan at the Yankee Stadium four days later.

They will then travel to Florida to take on manager Pep Guardiola's former club, Barcelona, on July 30th and end the four-match tour with a game against Chelsea on August 3rd.

Having toured Asia before the current season, City return to the US following their 2022 pre-season visit.