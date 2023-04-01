Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold set to leave club at end of the year

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold set to leave club at end of the year

Arnold is set to leave his role at United

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold (52) is set to leave the Premier League club, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe on the brink of buying a 25 percent stake, reports said Wednesday.

Arnold, replaced Ed Woodward as United's top executive in February last year.

Ratcliffe's INEOS Group is expected to pay about £1.25 billion for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations.

The BBC said the deal was expected to be ratified during the current international break, possibly as early as this week.

Arnold oversaw the appointment of current manager Erik ten Hag in 2022, who last season ended the club's six-year trophy drought.

But United have had a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign, losing nine of their first 18 games in all competitions.

The Glazer family announced in November 2022 that they were considering "strategic alternatives" to help the club grow, which included consideration of a sale.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Ratcliffe made offers in the region of £5 billion for a complete takeover, but that fell short of the Glazer family's valuation.

Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process last month, while Ratcliffe continued to pursue a minority shareholding.

Ratcliffe who tried to buy Chelsea last year, grew up in the Manchester region and describes himself as a lifelong fan of United.

The deal is likely to lead to a major shake-up of United's football operations. Dave Brailsford, the former performance director of British Cycling, is expected to have significant influence in his role as INEOS's director of sport.