Manchester United sign .1 billion Adidas kit deal for 10 years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Manchester United sign $1.1 billion Adidas kit deal for 10 years
Manchester United sign $1.1 billion Adidas kit deal for 10 years
Updated
Adidas will remain Man Utd's kit supplier
Adidas will remain Man Utd's kit supplier
Reuters
Manchester United signed a 900 million pound ($1.1 billion) deal with Adidas on Monday, renewing the English football club's partnership with its official kit supplier for 10 more years.

Manchester United, whose U.S. owners have been considering selling the Premier League club, will return to the lucrative UEFA Champions League this year after securing a top-four finish in the domestic league last season under manager Erik ten Hag.

German sportswear giant Adidas became the club's official kit sponsor in the 2015/16 season, reuniting after 23 years and taking over from Nike after sealing a 750-million-pound deal, which was a record at the time.

"The new deal increases the focus on the Manchester United women's team since their reintroduction in 2018," United said in a joint press release with Adidas.

United is still in talks to sell itself after American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year.

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are among the potential suitors for the club.

The new deal with Adidas, ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season starting next month, will continue the partnership until June 2035, the northwest England-based club said.

The original agreement with Adidas links a part of the yearly payments to the club's participation in the Champions League, according to the company's latest annual report.

A failure by the club to play in the Champions League for two or more consecutive seasons reduces its annual payments by 30% of the applicable amount, according to the deal.

United did not immediately comment on the terms of the new deal. Adidas declined to comment.

"We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans," Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said.

Last month, the 20-times English champions raised their annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Mentions
FootballManchester United
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund defeat sloppy Manchester United in Las Vegas friendly
Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Ten Hag's arrival changed mindset
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund
Show more
Football
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Updated
Nigeria secure spot in knockout stages after drab stalemate with Ireland
Spain hurt but still hopeful despite suffering drubbing against Japan
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern set to hold crunch Kane talks, Dembele agrees to join PSG
Updated
Zambia clinch first-ever World Cup win to leapfrog Costa Rica and secure third spot
Japan deliver counter-attacking masterclass to thrash Spain and top Group C
The show goes on for World Cup hosts New Zealand after group stage exit
Flamengo fitness coach apologises for bust-up with forward Pedro
Passionate Colombia supporters set new standard at Women's World Cup
Former Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin retires from football
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern set to hold crunch Kane talks, Dembele agrees to join PSG
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Man City beaten by Atletico Madrid in intense Seoul friendly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |