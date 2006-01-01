Advertisement
  Marketa Vondrousova and Cameron Norrie withdraw from US Open due to injury

Marketa Vondrousova and Cameron Norrie withdraw from US Open due to injury

Vondrousova is suffering from a hand injury
Vondrousova is suffering from a hand injury
Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) and British number two Cameron Norrie (28) have withdrawn from the US Open, the USTA said on Friday as both players recover from injuries that kept them out of the Paris Olympics.

Czech Vondrousova withdrew from the Games due to a hand injury, saying her focus was on being ready for the year's final Grand Slam, which starts on August 26th in New York.

Norrie, whose best US Open result came in 2022 when he reached the fourth round, pulled out of the Olympics due to a forearm injury.

"I'll take some rest and recharge," Norrie wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to get back competing like a dog."

