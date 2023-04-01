MCC suggests limiting ODIs and creating a fund to boost test cricket

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. MCC suggests limiting ODIs and creating a fund to boost test cricket
MCC suggests limiting ODIs and creating a fund to boost test cricket
The custodian of the game's laws has called for change
The custodian of the game's laws has called for change
Reuters
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has recommended limiting the number of one-day internationals after the 2027 World Cup to improve quality and create space in the calendar, as well as establishing a fund to help smaller nations play test cricket.

The custodian of the game's laws also called for more funds to be directed to women's cricket, saying "significant transformation" was needed to protect the sport overall.

"The suggestion is that a scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality, achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one-year preceding each World Cup," the MCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar."

The suggestions would only be able to be accommodated after cricket's 2023-27 cycle.

While the MCC's World Cricket Committee (WCC) panel welcomed more money flowing into the game, it noted the financial disparity among members and voiced "particular concern" for the survival of test cricket outside India, Australia and England.

The committee, which met during the second Ashes test at Lord's, acknowledged the "growing unaffordability to host men’s test match cricket in many nations" and recommended a financial audit.

"This audit of operational costs versus commercial return would help the ICC identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a test match programme," it said.

"This need could be subsequently addressed via a separate test fund, established to protect the sanctity of test match cricket."

It also recommended a strategic fund to aid the growth of women's cricket.

"It's time for the global game to reset," panel chairman Mike Gatting said.

"The WCC firmly believes that if we are to protect the game of cricket as a whole, immediate action must be taken to bring about significant transformation in the sport," added the former England captain.

Mentions
Cricket
Related Articles
Major League Cricket aims for first big USA breakthrough as inaugural season gets underway
England name unchanged squad for fourth Ashes test against Australia
Responsibility on India batters' shoulders to compensate for depleted pace attack v Windies
Show more
Cricket
Gary Stead to remain in charge of New Zealand through to 2025
England fast bowler Wood set to unleash more Ashes 'thunderbolts' at Old Trafford
Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
Australia skipper Pat Cummins refuses to guarantee David Warner's Ashes place
Ben Stokes has 'no hesitation' England can complete Ashes comeback after third test win
Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series after epic finale
Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe over Netherlands
England in control but big-hitting Travis Head sets up tantalising Ashes test finale
Rain delays start of day three of third Ashes test with contest finely poised
West Indies call up uncapped Athanaze and McKenzie for first test against India
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |