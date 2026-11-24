The addition of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has vaulted the New York Mets to among the favorites to win the 2027 World Series.

The Mets were +3300 at BetMGM when the sportsbook opened its 2027 World Series winner market. Those odds are now +1600, tied with the Boston Red Sox and behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+340), Milwaukee Brewers (+600), and New York Yankees (+800).

BetMGM reported Monday that 44% of all bets and 62% of all money wagered on the World Series champion since news of Skubal's reported agreement broke Sunday went to the Mets. New York has also attracted 78% of all bets and 86% of the money wagered on the National League champion during that stretch.

The Dodgers are the NL pennant favorites at +180, followed by the Brewers at +360 and then the Mets at +800.

Skubal was the biggest domino in the free-agent market, while the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals pulled off the first blockbuster trade of the offseason last week.

Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia headlined Seattle's return that sent starting pitchers Bryce Miller and Logan Evans, along with left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer to the Royals.

Seattle's World Series odds at BetMGM have shortened from +3300 to +2000. The Mariners are also the book's second-biggest title liability behind the Colorado Rockies, who have drawn 4.0% of the total bets as BetMGM's longest shot at +75000.

The Mets have drawn a market-high 6.9% of all World Series-winner bets since the market opened. They rank second with 13.0% of the money backing them, behind the Brewers' 17.6%.

The World Series odds are similar at DraftKings, where the Dodgers are the +350 favorites. They are followed by the Brewers (+500), Yankees (+700), Red Sox (+1100), and Mets (+1300).

The Red Sox made the first big offseason splash with the signing of former Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract.