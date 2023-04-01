Moody misses out on All Blacks squad for rugby World Cup, Retallick included

Moody has been an important part of the All Blacks furniture during their successful era

Prop Joe Moody (34) missed out on the All Blacks squad for the World Cup when it was announced on Monday but lock Brodie Retallick was included despite a knee injury ruling him out of New Zealand's opening match at least.

Flanker Sam Cane will captain the side at the tournament in France in September and October, when New Zealand will be aiming for an unprecedented a fourth title.

Loosehead Moody, a starter at the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, has not played since injuring his ankle in May and was not among the six props named by the selectors at a ceremony in Hawkes Bay.

"Moods (should be ready to play) in about two weeks' time," coach Ian Foster said of Moody

"But with the compilation of his time off and our programme, having to go into the first part of this World Cup fully loaded, we just want him to go and get some game time.

"We've got a lot of faith in him, he's a special player and has done a lot for the black jersey and hopefully there will be an opportunity later for him."

Retallick suffered a knee injury in New Zealand's 23-20 win over Australia in Dunedin last weekend but was named for his third World Cup with Josh Lord the player most likely to have missed out.

"Brodie's knee is probably about a six week (on the sidelines) but we're not 100% sure," Foster said.

"So whether it'll be round one, round two of the World Cup, we're not sure. But you know, we really believe he's earned his selection and we can manage that."

Retallick's frequent second-row partner Sam Whitelock was selected for his fourth World Cup.

Centre Braydon Ennor also suffered a knee injury against the Wallabies and David Havili, who return from his own hamstring problem in provincial rugby last Friday, was the player to benefit from his absence.

Loose forward Samipeni Finau was not included despite impressing on his test debut last weekend but will travel to Europe with scrumhalf Brad Weber and uncapped hooker George Bell as injury cover for the final warm-up against South Africa.

The All Blacks will play the Springboks at Twickenham in London on Aug. 25 and start their World Cup campaign against hosts France in Paris on Sept. 8.

Squad:

Forwards - Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell

Backs - Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.