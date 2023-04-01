Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP after serious crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP after serious crash
Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP after serious crash
Bagnaia had his leg ran over
Bagnaia had his leg ran over
Reuters
Ducati's MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (26) was passed fit to take part in the San Marino Grand Prix on Thursday, only days after his leg was run over at the previous race in Spain.

The Italian said he had watched footage of his fall at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya last Sunday and felt fortunate to have escaped without serious injury after being thrown off his bike into the path of others.

"When I was on the ground I saw all the bikes going past and hoped they wouldn't hit me, they were good at dodging me," he told Sky Television after visiting the medical centre at the Misano circuit on Italy's Adriatic coast.

"I was very lucky," added the reigning world champion, whose leg was hit by KTM's Brad Binder before the race was red-flagged.

The San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix is the 12th round of the 20-race season. Bagnaia has a 50-point lead over Spanish rider Jorge Martin, who races for Ducati-supported Pramac Racing.

Mentions
Moto racingBagnaia FrancescoMotoGP
Related Articles
No fractures for Bagnaia after Catalunya GP crash
Espargaro wins in Catalunya after serious Bagnaia crash
Espargaro rectifies past mistakes to set pace at Catalunya MotoGP
Show more
Moto racing
Aprilia's Espargaro wins sprint at home Catalunya GP
Bagnaia breaks lap record to claim Catalunya GP pole
Bagnaia claims pole in Austria to give Ducati 50 straight front-row starts
Gresini to stay with Ducati for two further seasons, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins British Grand Prix with last lap pass
Alex Marquez clinches victory in Silverstone MotoGP sprint as big guns misfire
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings