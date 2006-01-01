Red Bull wary of McLaren's Norris ahead of home race in Austria

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Red Bull wary of McLaren's Norris ahead of home race in Austria

Red Bull wary of McLaren's Norris ahead of home race in Austria

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second at the Spanish Grand Prix
McLaren's Lando Norris finished second at the Spanish Grand PrixAFP
Red Bull will be wary of McLaren's Lando Norris at a home Austrian Grand Prix that Max Verstappen has dominated in the past but this time looks a tight battle between the two.

The 11th round of the Formula 1 season is a sprint weekend, for the third time this year, with a 100km race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring on Saturday before the main event on Sunday.

Red Bull's triple world champion, cheered on by his orange army of travelling fans, will hope to stretch the 69-point lead he enjoys over closest challenger Norris in the papaya-liveried McLaren.

Norris has a point to make after taking pole in Spain last Sunday and finishing second. He was also runner-up in Canada - both races the 24-year-old felt he should have won.

Spielberg is the shortest lap, in terms of time, on the calendar with Verstappen taking pole last year in just over 64 seconds.

"On such a short lap it's going to be so tight," said Red Bull principal Christian Horner.

"We expect Mclaren and Lando to be fast again. Ferrari, Mercedes, who knows? If you look at the gap to those guys after the (Spanish) race it was pretty similar to last year. The one who's stepped up is Lando.

"We're having to fight really hard for the wins at the moment and we're having to be on the top of our game as a team ..., that's Formula 1, that's as it should be."

Winner in Miami in May, Norris was also runner-up in Imola and China while last year's Austrian race won by Verstappen, for the fourth time in six years, was where McLaren brought breakthrough upgrades.

The Briton has now finished second 10 times in 23 races. He was 2.2 seconds behind Verstappen in Barcelona and 3.8 adrift in Canada. The gap at Imola was 0.7 and he beat the Dutch driver by 7.6 in Miami.

Austria, and then Silverstone, are favourite circuits where he has gone well in the past.

"We're on a good roll. We're doing well ... I need to just tidy up a few little bits and we'll be on top," he said in Spain.

"I'm confident. Every weekend we go into now, the car's performing extremely well. We're always there or thereabouts within a couple of tenths of pole."

Verstappen and Norris' teammates, Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri, will be hoping to get in on the act after disappointing results in Spain - the Mexican only eighth and the Australian seventh.

Mercedes and Ferrari should be in the mix, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton taking his first podium of the season with Mercedes in Spain and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz holding the race lap record at the Red Bull Ring, albeit from 2020.

"It is a very different circuit to last weekend," cautioned Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"There is plenty of low to mid-speed content, punctuated by some longer straights. That will provide another challenge and reference point for our car."

The chaos of last year, with the results revised five hours after the finish following a flurry of penalties to nearly half the field for exceeding track limits, should no longer be a concern with a strip of gravel added to turns nine and 10.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAustrian Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Norris Lando
Related Articles
Horner says Max Verstappen making the difference as Norris challenges
Frustrated Lando Norris says McLaren are 'on a roll' after Spanish Grand Prix
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris for third Spanish Grand Prix win in a row
Show more
Motorsport
Eight-time world champion Ogier injured in crash in Poland
Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third place finish in Spain
Lando Norris snatches pole from Max Verstappen ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton on top during tight second Spanish Grand Prix practice
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Xavi Simons set to return to Germany
No thoughts of draw against Slovakia as Romania target top spot in Group E
Georgia's Sagnol rejects talk of political interference over Zivzivadze playing time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings