Canadian Grand Prix practice lasts just five minutes due to technical issues

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Canadian Grand Prix practice lasts just five minutes due to technical issues
Canadian Grand Prix practice lasts just five minutes due to technical issues
Verstappen out on track
Verstappen out on track
Reuters
The Canadian Grand Prix got off to a stuttering start on Friday when first practice was halted due to technical issues that limited the session to just five minutes.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen, who started from pole last year and won the race ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, was first out onto the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and immediately put his Red Bull on top of the timing sheet.

But less than five minutes into opening practice Pierre Gasly brought out the red flags when his Alpine came to a stop on the side of the track with a clutch issue halting the session.

While Gasly's car was quickly pushed to safety, racing never resumed as technical issues at race control involving cameras that cover the track prevented a restart.

The sport's governing body said in a statement that the problem involved local installation.

"The session restart has been delayed due to issues with the local CCTV infrastructure around the circuit," said the FIA. "The local organisers are working to resolve the issue and until that time we can't restart for safety reasons.

"The delay will be longer as the CCTV is not synced correctly and until the issue has been fixed we cannot run on track."

Only 12 cars managed to set a flying lap with Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas fastest ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Due to regulations that there must be 2.5 hours between practices, the FIA would not extend the session but instead added 30 minutes onto the second which is set for 5pm ET (2100 GMT).

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingCanadian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Fernando Alonso diplomatic about Canada chances while owner talks tough
Less pressure? Red Bull's Sergio Perez disagrees with team boss Christian Horner
Canadian GP preview: Verstappen poised to give Red Bull 100th win, Aston Martin confident
Show more
Motorsport
Alpine reviewed procedures with Pierre Gasly after double penalty blow
Marc Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
Paddy Lowe goes from F1 to '600 million years in three minutes'
Lewis Hamilton expects wins mark to fall to Max Verstappen ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Motor racing's all-female W Series goes into administration after halting 2022 season
With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez
Lawrence Stroll confident that both Aston Martin drivers can claim Canadian GP podium
Honda's Joan Mir out of German Grand Prix after sustaining hand injury
Francesco Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
Alex Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea progressing in Caicedo talks, Bayern in talks for Walker
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24