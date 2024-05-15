Alex Albon signs new multi-year F1 contract extension with Williams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Alex Albon signs new multi-year F1 contract extension with Williams

Alex Albon signs new multi-year F1 contract extension with Williams

Alex Albon has extended his stay at Williams
Alex Albon has extended his stay at WilliamsAFP
Alex Albon (28) has committed his long-term future to Williams after it was announced Wednesday he had signed a "multi-year" contract extension with the British Formula 1 team.

The Thai driver had been linked with Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025 and also a return to Red Bull.

But instead, he has decided to stay with Williams, after winning 27 of their 28 points in the 2023 drivers' championship as the team finished seventh place in the Constructors' Championship - their best placing since 2017.

Albon, however, has yet to win a point from this season's opening six races.

"I'm incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people," said Albon in a Williams statement.

"It has been a difficult start to the year, but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

"This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract. The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come."

Williams did not specify the length of Albon's new deal but said the renewed agreement with the 28-year-old, who was born in London, would take "the partnership into the new era of Formula 1 regulations and demonstrates a shared belief in the upward trajectory of the team".

Williams' statement added: "Since joining Williams Racing, Alex Albon has showcased exceptional determination and dedication both on and off the track.

"His performance since he joined ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship has been integral to the team's progress and success, and his efforts significantly contributed to the team's best championship finishing position since 2017 of seventh last year."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Albon Alexander
Related Articles
Lance Stroll quickest in Chinese GP practice after small track-side fire
Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Red Bull's Verstappen top of the times
Williams will have two cars but still no spare in Japan after Australia debacle
Show more
Motorsport
Ferrari appoint Jerome d'Ambrosio as Formula 1 deputy principal
Sebastian Ogier wins Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time
Championship leader Jorge Martin stays strong to win thrilling French MotoGP
Jorge Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez
Championship leader Martin sets lap record to take pole at French Grand Prix
Race winner Norris believes McLaren can mount F1 title challenge in 2025
FIA's first CEO Natalie Robyn to leave after 18 months
Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says fighting Horner
Formula 1 Focus: Norris masters Miami to finally claim his maiden victory
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Erik ten Hag pleads for patience with out-of-form striker Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings