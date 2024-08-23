Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine next season in Formula 1

Jack Doohan in the pit lane during the practice session at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Australian driver Jack Doohan (21) will race for Alpine next season after being promoted from reserve driver, the Renault-owned Formula 1 team said at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.

Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, replaces French driver Esteban Ocon, who is set to leave Alpine when his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season.

"Jack will join the already signed and announced Pierre Gasly to form the team’s driver pairing for next season, becoming the first Alpine Academy prospect to graduate into a race seat with the team," the team said in a statement.

"Pierre and Jack give the team balance of youth and experience in its driver line-up geared towards building a successful future."

The Australian, who finished third in Formula Two in 2023 before becoming a reserve driver with Alpine this year, has taken part in a few F1 rookie free practice sessions.

"I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management," said Doohan, whose promotion ensures Australia will have at least two drivers next year.

Oscar Piastri has a contract with McLaren until the end of 2026 but Daniel Ricciardo's future at Red Bull-owned RB remains uncertain.

"There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up," said Doohan.

"It's an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes."

Ocon, a race winner who collided with teammate Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, is moving to Haas next season.

Alpine, who are under new leadership with Oliver Oakes becoming the team's fifth principal in four years, are eighth in the 10-team standings with 11 points from 14 races.

"Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential," said Oakes, who ran the Hitech team that Doohan raced with in the Asian F3 championship.

"He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team."