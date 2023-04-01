Brazil's F1 race to remain in Sao Paulo until 2030

Brazil's Formula One grand prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit will stay on the calendar until at least 2030 after securing a five-year contract extension, the sport announced on Friday.

The current contract, for a race now known as the Grand Prix of Sao Paulo, was due to expire in 2025.

Interlagos, officially named the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace after Brazil's 1975 race winner, first hosted a world championship grand prix in 1973.

The atmospheric circuit has witnessed some major milestones in the sport's history, including the late triple champion Ayrton Senna’s emotional home win in 1991 and Kimi Raikkonen winning the 2007 title for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton secured his first title there in 2008 with McLaren, after a crucial overtake at the last corner of the final lap, while Jenson Button secured his 2009 title with Brawn GP there in 2009.

Fernando Alonso also won his 2005 and 2006 titles at Interlagos.

"I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world.

"It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience."