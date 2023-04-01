Charles Leclerc handed three-place grid penalty for Monaco Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Charles Leclerc handed three-place grid penalty for Monaco Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc handed three-place grid penalty for Monaco Grand Prix
Leclerc originally qualified in third
Leclerc originally qualified in third
Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was handed a three-place grid drop for his home Monaco Grand Prix for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in qualifying on Saturday, meaning he will start sixth instead of third.

The penalty means that Alpine's Esteban Ocon moves up to third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start fourth. Mercedes' seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will start fifth.

"Norris was on a fast lap and caught Leclerc in the middle of the tunnel and was clearly impeded," stewards said in a statement.

"Both drivers agreed that there was little that Leclerc could have safely done in the tunnel to avoid impeding Norris, given the difficulty in vision" they added.

"In fact, the Stewards observed that Leclerc reacted in a sensible way to a blue flag displayed by the marshals, but at this point, it was too late."

The stewards said, however, that Ferrari had not warned Leclerc about Norris' approach until the Briton was already directly behind.

"The Stewards believe that there is much that Leclerc could have done prior to the tunnel to avoid the impeding had he received warning from the team at an appropriate time," they added.

"Thus, the Stewards consider that the impeding was unnecessary."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1Leclerc CharlesNorris Lando
Related Articles
Max Verstappen takes first Monaco pole as Sergio Perez crashes in unbelievable qualifying
Red Bull's red-hot Verstappen top, Ferrari's Sainz crashes in Monaco Grand Prix practice
Sergio Perez sees Fernando Alonso and Ferrari as the threats in Monaco
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen storms to win in rainy Monaco to make it six out of six for Red Bull
Updated
Formula One teams analyse crane photos for secrets of Red Bull engineering
Mercedes boss Wolff says 'never a millimetre in doubt' in regard to Hamilton rumours
Max Verstappen admits he'd like to see Monaco GP rival Fernando Alonso win again
Mercedes fear 'circus' crane operator exposed car secrets following crash in Monaco
Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Monaco practice as Lewis Hamilton crashes
Hamilton move rumours all part of Formula One's fuelled-up 'Silly Season'
Honda's F1 return shows combustion engines are not dead, says Christian Horner
Changes are coming at Formula One team Alpine, says principal Otmar Szafnauer
Alex Palou heads fastest Indy 500 field in history as he searches for first win
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz