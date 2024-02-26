Christian Horner fate set to be decided before Bahrain Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Christian Horner fate set to be decided before Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner fate set to be decided before Bahrain Grand Prix
Horner's situation will be sorted by next weekend
Horner's situation will be sorted by next weekend
Reuters
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who has denied allegations by a female employee about his conduct, could be out of a job or cleared to continue before Saturday's season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

Well-placed sources told Reuters they expected an announcement from Red Bull's Salzburg-based Austrian parent company before the race at Sakhir and possibly within the next 48 hours.

An investigation into the sport's longest-serving principal, and husband of former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, has been ongoing since January although details only emerged publicly on February 5th.

The British-based team have no control over the process.

Neither the energy drink company nor the reigning champions have said what the allegations are, although media reports have spoken of inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards a female colleague.

Formula One, owned by US-based Liberty Media, has said only that it hopes the matter "will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process."

Horner and Verstappen during testing
Profimedia

The sport, and governing body, are known to want the matter cleared up as soon as possible to avoid it hanging over the racing.

Horner was interviewed by an independent barrister on February 9th and the final report, submitted to Red Bull GmbH in Austria, is believed to be based on some 60 hours of interviews with all parties.

Sky Sports television reported the document amounted to well over 100 pages, but the details are likely to remain confidential.

Horner attended testing in Bahrain last week but returned to Britain and has been working at the Milton Keynes factory.

He would normally travel to Bahrain on Wednesday, with Thursday the first day of practice and qualifying on Friday. The race is being held on a Saturday to allow Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to host races before the start of Ramadan.

Horner said at the launch of his team's RB20 car in Milton Keynes this month that he was confident and cooperating with the process and denied "absolutely any allegation that's been made against me."

Should he be forced out of Red Bull it would come as a seismic shock for the sport.

Horner and his team celebrated the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Red Bull winning 21 of 22 races, and will start the new season with Dutch driver Max Verstappen chasing a fourth successive title.

The team's other driver is Mexican Sergio Perez.

Red Bull are also building up a powertrain operation at Milton Keynes before entering the new engine era in 2026 in partnership with Ford.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingPerez SergioVerstappen MaxFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 starts longest season with Red Bull still the team to beat
Leclerc leads as Ferrari wrap up F1 pre-season testing with fastest laps
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
Show more
Motorsport
What's in a name? No shortcuts for Visa Cash App RB's Daniel Ricciardo
Hamilton says Ferrari will be a new chapter in his Formula 1 story
Lewis Hamilton admits Red Bull are still 'out in the distance' ahead of new season
Albon hopes Williams hit the ground jogging, if not running in upcoming F1 season
Ferrari bounce back from drain cover damage to go fastest on second day of F1 testing
Horner hits back at McLaren's Zak Brown in row over Red Bull's two-team ownership
New Mercedes feels nicer to drive, says Russell after opening day of testing
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
PSG coach Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe will play 'when I want him'
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings