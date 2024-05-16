F1 design guru Newey says he'll 'probably' join new team after Red Bull exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. F1 design guru Newey says he'll 'probably' join new team after Red Bull exit

F1 design guru Newey says he'll 'probably' join new team after Red Bull exit

Newey says he will likely first "have a bit of a holiday"
Newey says he will likely first "have a bit of a holiday"AFP
Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey says he will probably join a rival team after announcing his intention to leave reigning world champions Red Bull.

Earlier this month, Red Bull said the 65-year-old Briton, a key figure in their dominance, would leave in early 2025 following two decades with the British-based team.

Widely regarded as the greatest designer in the sport, Newey has been linked with Italian team Ferrari, who have signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to drive for them next season.

"I've wanted to work in motor racing as a designer since I was the age of eight or 10," Newey said in an interview with his manager Eddie Jordan, a former F1 boss, for Oyster Yachts.

"I am lucky to have fulfilled that ambition, to have got that first job and been in motor racing ever since. Every day is just a bonus really. I love what I do.

"At some point I guess I will have a bit of a holiday. But as Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, I feel a little bit tired at the moment, but at some point I will probably go again."

Newey has had a key role in 13 drivers' world championships and a dozen constructors' titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

"If you'd asked me 15 years ago, at the age of 65 would I be considering changing teams and going somewhere else and doing another four, five years or whatever, I'd have said you are absolutely mad," Newey said.

"I feel a bit tired at the moment. (But) to walk away from (Red Bull Racing) was a very hard decision."

Hamilton, speaking ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, said Newey would be an "amazing addition" for Ferrari.

It was reported that Newey became unsettled after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by a female employee.

Horner, who denies the allegations, was cleared in February of wrongdoing by an internal investigation carried out by Red Bull's parent company before the employee was then suspended. She is appealing that decision.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Verstappen seeks to restore order at Imola as F1 remembers Senna
Alex Albon signs new multi-year F1 contract extension with Williams
Ferrari appoint Jerome d'Ambrosio as Formula 1 deputy principal
Show more
Motorsport
Norris confident McLaren can challenge for wins this season and titles soon after
Lewis Hamilton says struggling Mercedes have found their 'North Star'
Sebastian Ogier wins Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time
Championship leader Jorge Martin stays strong to win thrilling French MotoGP
Jorge Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez
Championship leader Martin sets lap record to take pole at French Grand Prix
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings